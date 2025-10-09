6-Foot-9 Forward Makes NHL Debut As Senators Begin New Season In Tampa

Now... where were we?

After ending an eight-year playoff drought last spring, the Ottawa Senators begin a brand new season Thursday night, easing oh, so gently into the new campaign with two road games against heated division rivals and perennial powerhouses.

No biggie.

It’ll be a visit to Tampa tonight against the Lightning, then Sunrise on Saturday to take on the Panthers. The two Florida teams ended their preseasons in ornery fashion — trying to settle old scores and beat the tar out of each other – so as far as compete-level goes, they're both wide awake to open a new year, and looking to make a good impression on their fans.

As the Senators contend with all that, they'll also be without Drake Batherson and Tyler Kleven, both still nursing injuries. If not for their absence, Ottawa’s lineup would look almost identical to the one that bowed out in six games to the Toronto Maple Leafs last May.

But with Batherson sidelined and Adam Gaudette signing in San Jose over the summer, two free agent signings slip into the forward mix and make their Sens debuts tonight. Lars Eller will, of course, be an everyday player in the bottom six, and it looks like Olle Lycksell will slot in tonight as the 12th forward.

On defense, Kleven’s absence means Donovan Sebrango draws in on the third pair beside Nikolas Matinpalo.

That leaves newcomer Jordan Spence, a right shot, on the outside looking in — at least for opening night. Earlier today, THN's Graeme Nichols wrote about Spence starting his Sens career in the press box.

Jordan Spence: A Healthy Scratch For Ottawa Senators Season Opener

The acquisition of Jordan Spence in the offseason was a move that garnered a lot of praise around the nation's capital because of the shortcomings the Senators had last season with their right-shot depth.

There was some discussion about Spence playing his wrong side in Kleven’s place, but the Sens opted for Sebrango, the natural lefty, who has just two career NHL games under his belt.

If there’s an upside to the 5-foot-11, 188-pound Spence sitting out, it’s that he won’t have to retrieve pucks in the corner against a Tampa forecheck that will include 6-foot-9, 242-pound Curtis Douglas. The 25-year-old Chara-sized forward was claimed off waivers from Utah earlier this week and is expected to make his NHL debut tonight.

Ottawa Senators Projected Lineup vs Tampa Bay

Forwards

Tkachuk – Stützle – Zetterlund

Perron – Cozens – Amadio

Greig – Pinto – Giroux

Cousins – Eller – Lycksell

Defense

Sanderson – Zub

Chabot – Jensen

Sebrango – Matinpalo

Goaltenders

Ullmark (starter)

Meriläinen

Tampa Bay Lightning Projected Lineup

Forwards

Guentzel – Point – Kucherov

Hagel – Cirelli – Goncalves

Bjorkstrand – Gourde – Chaffee

Geekie – Holmberg – Douglas

Defense

Hedman – Raddysh

McDonagh – Cernak

Lilleberg – Crozier

Goaltenders

Vasilevskiy

Johansson

As for last season, Tampa finished seventh overall in the NHL last season, just five points ahead of Ottawa, their expansion cousins. The two clubs split their four-game season series, 2-2. The game plan remains relatively simple. Keep Tampa's top line in check, and you give yourself a chance. But if they go off, as they often do, it's lights out. No Ottawa player last season had more points than Jake Guentzel (80), Brayden Point (82) and Nikita Kucherov (121).

The Sens went 3-3 in preseason while Tampa finished 6-1, which head coach Jon Cooper put zero stock in.

"I've seen teams in the league that have gone undefeated in the preseason and didn't make the playoffs that year. So you take parts of your game out of the preseason, but the win-loss record is kind of irrelevant, to be honest."

That all changes tonight, as things get real. Faceoff is 7 pm on TSN5.

