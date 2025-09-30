Brady Tkachuk On Starring In Prime Video Show: 'I'm An Open Book To Begin With'

Brady Tkachuk is one of the most unique players in the NHL.

His blend of skill and physicality is unmatched, making him the preeminent power forward in the NHL. Since the beginning of the 2018-19 season, when the young left winger entered the NHL, there has been only one player during this span who has recorded 30-plus goals and 240-plus hits in a season.

It is Brady Tkachuk, and he has done it three times.

As meaningful as his individual accomplishments have been, Tkachuk has married that ruggedness on the ice by exhibiting a natural and comfortable disposition off it. Being around NHL locker rooms from a very young age assuredly helped him develop and prepare for a potential NHL future, but Tkachuk's charm and candour have helped transform him from being just another hockey player. They have endeared him to this community and hockey market, making him one of the most popular players in Ottawa Senators history.

Tkachuk's 2024-25 season made him one of the most marketable figures in the sport, and Amazon's Prime Video was there to capture it all as part of their second season of 'Faceoff: Inside the NHL'.

The storylines involving Brady were compelling.

The Ottawa Senators had missed the postseason for seven consecutive seasons, while Brady's brother Matthew had just won his first Stanley Cup in Florida. Brady and his wife, Emma, welcomed their first child, Ryder, into the world. Balancing family life and his philanthropic work while trying to push the Senators towards a postseason berth added layers of compelling stories before even considering Tkachuk's starring role playing for the United States in the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off.

And Amazon had access to it all, inviting fans and media to watch an early screening of Brady's episode at Cineplex Cinemas Lansdowne this past Wednesday.

The captain of the Ottawa Senators held court with the assembled media before the showing.

"I'm an open book to begin with," Brady stated while explaining what fans can take away from his episode. "To see the ins and outs at the rink and the stuff that people normally wouldn't see. Our team camaraderie, too. It shows our group and the city well.

"I'm excited for everybody to see a part of my life. It was an awesome experience, and I'm really looking forward to everybody seeing it."

Having the cameras constantly be around was a process that Tkachuk admitted he had to get used to.

"They did a great job of not being invasive or in your face," Brady said appreciatively. "Even in the room, you almost forget that they're there.

"They do such a good job of respecting your space, but capturing those moments that not everybody wants to (have seen). Those raw, emotional moments when not everything's all sunshine and rainbows. There are emotional moments, and I think they did a great job of capturing those."

Marketing and growing the game is an obligation Tkachuk recognizes and wants to help with.

"Growing up, I was always watching (HBO's) Road to Winter Classic," Brady acknowledged. "Seeing the behind-the-scenes (footage), I thought it was the coolest thing in the world.

"Now, being able to have this opportunity to do that for myself, and have the next generation of future fans and kids now look up to me and see not just a hockey player, but see how I treat my family. Family is so important to me. To have an opportunity to showcase yourself, and people and fans can be a part of it, to get to know that side of (me). That's a super cool opportunity."

Brady believes that fans will really enjoy the 4 Nations Face-Off footage, but feels that Amazon accurately portrayed the team's push for the postseason.

"At the time we started, we were right outside of a playoff spot," the captain recalled. "When I had this opportunity, it was just going to be meant to be. (Amazon was) going to capture this drought being over, and we're going to make the playoffs.

"To capture that ride and the highs and lows of that stressful time of the year (was important). It was the perfect opportunity to show the hunger, the drive, and what it took to get to the playoffs. It's going to be really cool for the city and the fans to see the behind-the-scenes of what it took to get there."

The episode even delved into the Senators' early-season struggles and the unfounded trade rumours that began emanating out of the United States. For a smaller market like Ottawa, the episode was a notable opportunity to showcase itself to a much bigger audience.

"(Amazon) did a great job (portraying Ottawa)," Brady said when asked about whether the series would help put this city at the forefront. "It shows us going to Icelynd with its skating trails and something fun that the city has to offer.

"For me, it's an honour to be able to represent this city and what it's all about. The passion and the care that everybody has in this city (comes through). I'm excited for everyone to be a part of this episode and for the future things to come.

Tkachuk's is the first of the six-episode docuseries that will launch on Friday, October 3rd. All six episodes will premiere exclusively on Prime Video.

