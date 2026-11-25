Canucks Claim A Third Former Ottawa Senator Off Waivers
Steve Warne and Gregg Kennedy discuss the kind of game they expect as the Sens play in Florida on Wednesday night.
Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2026 9:34 PM
Cole Reinhardt joins Leevi Meriläinen and Cam Crotty in Vancouver as the Canucks continue to give former Senators new opportunities at the NHL level.
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