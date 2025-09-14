Coach Describes Xavier Bourgault As The "Best Player At Senators Rookie Camp So Far"

As the Ottawa Senators enter the final day of rookie camp with a game against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night, some of the top prospects have stepped up, as you might expect.

For example, defenseman Carter Yakemchuk and forward Stephen Halliday were seen as the two rookies at this camp most likely to have a long stay at main camp this month, and they combined for a tidy five points in a 4–3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs rookies on Saturday.

That said, neither of those top prospects has been the best player at this rookie camp so far. That title, according to B-Sens head coach David Bell, goes to winger Xavier Bourgault. After the first skate on Thursday, Bourgault's name was the first one Bell mentioned when asked which players stood out on day one. Following Saturday’s victory, when asked about "Borgy," Bell again couldn’t say enough good things about him.

"He's been really good since the start of camp," Bell said. " I think he put a lot of work in this summer. He's finally healthy, he's stronger, and he's probably been the best player at camp for this group so far. He's been really strong this year."

In fairness, Bourgault has a serious advantage in an event like this. At 22, it's not his first rookie camp rodeo. With his draft pedigree and experience, he's supposed to be a top player at this level, the same way overaged players tend to thrive in the junior ranks. But that doesn't affect Bell's belief in Bourgault's ability and "very high" hockey IQ.

"Like I've said before to people, offensive guys come into my office and they ask to play with Xavier because he's very, very good at distributing the puck. I absolutely see him as a guy that's going to come in this year confident, healthy, with familiarity. Being traded as a young guy is always tough. I think he's going to have a big year."

Bourgault was the Edmonton Oilers' first-round draft pick at the 2021 NHL Draft, then returned to junior that season and dominated, putting up 75 points in 43 games with Shawinigan. He spent the next two years in the AHL before being traded last summer, along with Jake Chiasson, for winger Roby Jarventie.

Sens GM Steve Staios knew Bourgault fairly well as a player before either of them landed in Ottawa. Staios worked in the Oilers' hockey operations department in 2022-23, Bourgault's first year as a pro. And his Hamilton Bulldogs faced off twice against Bourgault and the Cataractes at the 2022 Memorial Cup, where Bourgault finished fourth in tournament scoring.

In his first year in the Sens organization, Bourgault certainly wasn't at his best, posting just 26 points in 61 games in Belleville. But according to Bell, there was a good reason for that.

"I think part of it last year, which is what he struggled with, was that he was hurt," Bell said. "He had a hip flexor that was sore. He had a wrist that was sore.

"He's very dynamic and can shift east-west when he's healthy, and he wasn't able to do that last year. And as a shooter and passer with a sore wrist, he couldn’t do that. He was handcuffed quite a bit. Now he’s healthy, and you’re seeing a little bit more of what he was in junior — a dynamic, game-breaking type of player."

Staios still hasn't lost belief in the player either. Despite Bourgault's modest production last season, the Sens re-signed him to a one-year deal over the summer. But with Ottawa's roster of forwards all but carved in stone for opening night, it's unlikely that Bourgault will displace anyone in the top 12. But Bell thinks Bourgault will give the club a lot to think about.

"I think right now he has his confidence. So if he can keep going with that in these games, and then have a good start to the season, he’ll get some consideration."

By Steve Warne

This article first appeared at The Hockey News-Ottawa

