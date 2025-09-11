Report: Alex Formenton's NHL Eligibility To Be Restored On December 1st

It appears that Alex Formenton now has a potential path back to the NHL. Formenton, along with Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dubé, and Carter Hart—who were all found not guilty in the recent 2018 World Junior trial—will reportedly be eligible to sign with an NHL team as soon as October 15th.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the players won’t be eligible for NHL duty until December 1st, when their suspensions expire. As part of the agreement, they also waived their right to appeal the ruling.

Hart is considered the most attractive asset for NHL clubs, given the number of teams out there with goaltending issues. But Formenton, once regarded as one of the fastest skaters in the league, will certainly draw some interest as well. The question is whether that interest will come from the Senators, who still hold his NHL rights.

Asked about the situation on Monday at the team’s annual golf tournament, GM Steve Staios declined to comment, saying it was a league matter and noting that Formenton remains ineligible. It was a response that didn't exactly close the door on a possible reunion.

If the Senators had decided they had absolutely no interest in ever bringing Formenton back, Staios had the chance to say so directly on Monday and put the matter to rest forever. Instead, he opened up two possibilities. The first is the possibility of eventually signing him. The second is the possibility of trading his rights, and you don't get what you want in any deal if you publicly declare you have no interest in retaining the asset.

While much of the speculation surrounds Ottawa’s potential interest, it’s also unclear whether Formenton himself even wants to resume his career as a Senator. That said, the club's decision makers have changed since he left the team, and he still has several close friends in that locker room.

Formenton signed a 3.5-month deal with his Swiss team that takes him well into December. But you'd have to think contractual accommodations were made that allow him to return to the NHL at some point this season, should a team show interest in him.

HC Ambrì-Piotta welcomed him back warmly last week. On social media, the team rolled out a Formenton highlight package, pics from his official photo shoot in uniform, and even an in-house interview—his first hockey-related interview in years.

“Yeah, it feels amazing," Formenton said. "To get back on the ice feels really good. Like I’ve said before, it feels like home here. I’m so excited to get started and play in front of these fans.”

Formenton is now the third player on the Swiss team roster with Senators ties, joining Chris Tierney and Chris DiDomenico. The team is already one game into its regular season.

“It seems like a very tight group,” Formenton said. “Everyone’s willing to fight for each other, and hopefully it’ll be a very successful season. The fans deserve it, and everyone in that room deserves it.”

Asked what he hopes to contribute, Formenton gave a predictable reply, but the real answer will only come when he gets back into game action.

“I hope to bring a high pace and a hard-working style. If that comes with scoring goals or helping on the PK—wherever I’m needed—that’s what I’ll work toward. I’m just really excited to put the jersey back on and play in front of the fans, because they’ve been very supportive.”

By Steve Warne

This article first appeared at The Hockey News-Ottawa

