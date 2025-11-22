Former Senators Prospect Finally Finds NHL Home With Rival Boston Bruins

"Probably one of the best days of my life."

That's how Jonathan Aspirot described his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins on October 28th, following a 5-2 comeback win over the New York Islanders.

A few weeks earlier, Aspirot had been having a fine 2025 training camp with the Bruins after signing with the organization over the summer. Some observers even felt he was a decent bet to make the team, but when the final cuts came, Aspirot was sent to the American Hockey League for his seventh straight season there.

But as he got to work again in Providence, Rhode Island, with the odds starting to stack against him at age 26, he was still hopeful that providence would smile on him.

"I try to believe in myself all the time, just trying to keep up positive thinking and just keep working and keep believing in my dream," Aspirot told the media after his debut

The NHL dream started to take shape back in his days with the QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats, where he was teammates with future Senator Jordan Spence. That's where the Sens noticed Aspirot for the first time, and while he was passed over in the NHL Draft, the Sens did sign him to a two-year AHL contract with Belleville ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

GM Pierre Dorion liked what he saw that season and signed him to a three-year entry-level agreement with Ottawa. Aspirot spent the next three years in the organization without getting a sniff in Ottawa, and in 2023, the Sens chose not to sign him to a qualifying offer.

The same thing then happened in Aspirot's next stop.

He signed yet another AHL deal, this time with the Calgary Wranglers. The Flames liked what they saw and gave him an NHL deal for 2024-25. Last spring, they chose not to sign him to a qualifying offer.

Rinse and repeat.

But this year in Boston, Aspirot's solid performance at camp was still fresh on the mind of GM Don Sweeney, a man who spent 15 years patrolling Boston's blue line. Sweeney has been pulling his hair out with injuries this season, including the one to Charlie McAvoy, who took a puck to the face and had facial surgery this week.

But even before that, fellow defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Jordan Harris both went down in October, and Harris is still on LTIR with a right ankle fracture. When Lindholm was briefly placed on injured reserve on October 26th, Sweeney called on Aspirot to make his NHL debut.

As Aspirot can now attest, making the NHL is extremely hard. But staying in the NHL is even harder.

241 men have come and gone in NHL history with only one career game to their credit. As they lived out their dream in a perfect, glorious moment, they had no idea their first game would also be their last. Given how long it took to get here, Aspirot was certainly a candidate to join the NHL's one-and-done club.

But his debut was almost a month ago, and he's played in 10 of the club's last 12 games. He looks right at home in the show..

"He never really has chances against," Bruins head coach Marco Sturm told the media. "That's where I look a lot of times. He never really shows up in a bad way, again, because of his skating mobility and his core, because he's very, very strong and thick.

"He closes a lot quicker than other guys, and he competes. Given that he competes hard, he fights for his job every day, and that's something I really like about him."

As the Senators went shopping this week for a decent NHL defenseman who could add to their left-shot depth, it turns out they may have had a pretty good future option in Aspirot a couple of years ago. That's not to scold the team for letting him walk. He was here for four years, and at some point, you have to turn the page and take a look at other prospects.

What raises an eyebrow? He was here for the very darkest years of the Senators' long rebuild, as they rostered some very fringe NHL veterans, and they didn't bring him up for a single NHL shift in four years.

Aspirot's accomplishment is not only a fine tale of perseverance, but it's a good reminder that so-called 'older' hockey prospects who haven't made it yet aren't necessarily washed up in their mid-20s.

By Steve Warne

The Hockey News Ottawa

This article was originally published at The Hockey News Ottawa.

