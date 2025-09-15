Ottawa Senators Finish Rookie Camp With Overtime Loss to Winnipeg Jets

The Ottawa Senators closed out their rookie camp with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. Despite outshooting the Jets in regulation 37-22, the Sens fell to 1-1 at the weekend Prospects Showdown in Montreal. The best of the group will now get an invitation to main camp, which opens this week.

Oskar Pettersson and Jorian Donovan had the Senators' goals on Sunday. Pettersson opened the scoring on a nice give-and-go with Phillippe Daoust. He dished to Daoust at the blue line, then made a hard charge to the far post and was rewarded, tipping in the return pass from Daoust.

Donovan scored from distance at the end of the second period. His wrist shot through traffic beat a screened Alex Worthington and tied the game at 2.

After Jackson Parsons went wire to wire on Saturday, the Ottawa net was a time share situation on Sunday, split evenly between starter Vladimir Nikitin and Lucas Beckman. Both gave up a goal in regulation and had some good moments. Beckman was a little unlucky on the OT winner, lunging to his left to prevent a wraparound attempt. The puck quickly squirted out to the opposite side, right onto the stick of Fabian Wagner, who ended it before Beckman could recover.

Worthington made 36 saves while Ben Zloty and Jacob Julien scored the other goals for Winnipeg.

Along with Pettersson and Donovan, Xavier Bourgault and Stephen Halliday were, again, two of the better players on the ice for Ottawa. Carter Yakemchuk, probably the only player at this camp with an outside shot at an NHL job right now, got the night off.

So with rookie camp and the Prospects Showdown now in the books, Belleville head coach David Bell says he was pleased with the compete level.

"We asked them to compete," Bell told the media after the game. "Travis Green spoke to them before the tournament started, and said that to be an Ottawa Senator, you have to compete for a full 60 minutes. I thought we, for the most part, outplayed them this game, but didn't get the results, so I applaud them for the effort from start to finish."

The Senators will open 2025 training camp on Wednesday with fitness testing.

By Steve Warne

This article first appeared at The Hockey News-Ottawa

