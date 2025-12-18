Ottawa Senators Have A Soft Spot For Their Tough Guy

In the midst of one of the most essential and entertaining wins of the season on Monday night, Tim Stützle delivered a powerful human element reaction near the midway point of the game.

When Nick Cousins opened up the scoring by beating the Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck from the right circle, the star centre ignored the exuberant winger’s celebration, preferring to bask in the moment with the Senators’ tough guy, Kurtis MacDermid.

MacDermid uncharacteristically took a pass from a flat-footed Stützle in the neutral zone before deftly threading a pass between Luke Schenn and Mark Scheifele to spring an isolated Cousins.

The primary assist MacDermid drew was the first point he has recorded in 12 games as an Ottawa Senator. For fans, that rare flash of skill led to a moment of pure, unexpected bliss, but they did not realize that a similar sequence of events had occurred earlier that day.

“It was actually a really nice play,” Cousins admitted through a smile. “It was funny. In the morning skate, we had the same exact play and the same exact pass. I didn't score, but I told him, ‘I'll score tonight for you on that pass.’ So, it's funny how it worked out.”

MacDermid echoed Cousins’ account of the events.

“It was almost identical,” the hulking winger laughed. “We didn't score, but I said, ‘Save it for tonight.’ (Cousins) said, ‘Don’t worry, I got you,’ so it is pretty funny.”

The genuine affection the players have for MacDermid is evident when his name is brought up in conversation. His teammates appreciate his work ethic, attitude, and willingness to fulfill a role that is simply not that common around the league anymore. So, when his offence does show up, the players relish those instances.

Monday’s game against the Jets represented MacDermid’s 300th career NHL game, and points have not been easy to come by. He has only scored 11 goals and recorded 32 points in his career, but he almost had his 12th in the first period when he beat Hellebuyck clean to the blocker side. Unfortunately, his shot found the post, ringing iron.

Following that shot, the broadcast showed iso cam footage of MacDermid slamming the door on the Senators’ bench.

“I was mad because (Cousins) made a great pass there,” Macdermid said while downplaying his frustration. “In that situation, I just want to get something going. We have those chances and want to bear down.

“When you get those chances for the team and create something, you get frustrated a little bit when they don’t go in, but it's not the end of the world. You just move on to the next shift.”

MacDermid’s confidence may have spiked from beating the reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner cleanly because he brought some offensive swagger into the shift that led to the Senators’ first goal.

“He was yelling at me to give him the puck,” Stützle recalled. “I saw (Cousins), but I saw Dermy had more speed, and I've seen him make that play in practice.”

Deferring to MacDermid played out nicely.

“I actually called for it,” MacDermid reflected. “I figured that I had more speed going up, and if I take it in, I can create space for (Stützle). But because (Cousins) was over there, I just threw it over, and Cousins made it a great shot.

“I didn't see him right away, but I just knew he was over there. I figured I’d throw it over there, and he can handle the rest. I get lucky once in a while.”

MacDermid downplayed his skilled play, but Cousins was having none of it.

“If you watch the replay, (MacDermid’s) not even looking at me. It's a great heads-up play because they had two guys cheating over on the far side. He made a great play.”

If MacDermid did not look at Cousins before making the pass, Stützle was not looking at Cousins’ celebration. He was too busy skating over to MacDermid to celebrate his assist.

“(Cousins) probably has the biggest cellies, so I was more fired up about Dermy getting the point there, especially after he hit the post in the first,” Stützle stated. “(MacDermid) just keeps getting better every day. It's so much fun to watch. He works hard and loves hockey. In the past few games, he's been making plays and playing really well.”

It helps that he is working hard to improve his game.

“Obviously, I think he knows he’s probably not going to see a whole lot of ice,” Cousins explained. “If he can keep continuing to work on his skills and his play with the puck and on the wall, we'll be able to get some more minutes.”

Whether MacDermid’s line gets more ice time or not, the Senators’ 8-2-2 record with MacDermid in the lineup is well documented. Whether you believe in correlation or causation, all that matters to the Senators is that they find a way to win.

“He just brings the boys together,” Cousins stated emphatically. “Everybody loves him. He's a great teammate who sticks up for everybody. Those guys are super important.”

