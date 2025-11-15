Senators Defenseman Out To Prove His Worth To Two Clubs At Once On Saturday Night

When the Los Angeles Kings traded 24-year-old Jordan Spence to Ottawa four and a half months ago, he had just finished a season where he was an everyday player (79 games) on a blue line put together by GM Rob Blake. Blake is a Hall of Fame defenseman who knows a thing or two about great defense. The Kings allowed the second-fewest goals in the entire NHL, which should be a real feather in any young defenseman's cap.

But things can change quickly in the NHL.

The Kings lost in round one of the playoffs, and Blake left at the end of the season. Since winning their second Cup in three years in 2014, the Kings have either missed the playoffs or failed to get past the first round every season. So Blake was replaced by Ken Holland.

Despite the Kings' defensive success, Holland decided the blue line was too young and opted to go out and sign a free-agent veteran. That later turned out to be former Senator Cody Ceci, but to make room for the signing, that meant someone had to go. And that player was Spence.

Holland called Spence up on NHL draft day to break the news that he'd been traded, and the Kings recorded portions of Holland's side of the conversation for their website.

Jordan? Yeah, it's Ken Holland. How are you doing? I know that opportunity is number one to you, and with Brandt Clarke here, we're gonna try to sign another right-shot D. I don't think you would have the opportunity here that you've earned at this stage of your career. So this (trade to Ottawa) should give you a better opportunity than you're gonna get here. I want to wish you the best. You had a hell of a year last year. Again, I wanna wish you all the best and have a great career.

– Portions of a phone call by Los Angeles Kings GM Ken Holland to Jordan Spence right after trading him to Ottawa on NHL Draft Day back in June.

On Saturday night, Spence will face his former team for the first time, and it's a day he had marked on his calendar.

"Yeah, I did actually," Spence said. "Right when I got traded (to Ottawa), I did look at the schedule during the summer to see when we're going to play against them. So I'm really excited for tonight. And I'm excited to hopefully get the win."

With the two clubs both off last night, Spence treated a number of his former teammates to dinner in Ottawa. But while he still has great friends in that room, it will be all business on Saturday. And a little weird.

"Yeah, I mean, it's really different. I got drafted there, and I was there for four or five years. So it is weird seeing the guys and just catching up. But at the same time, it's business. And we're friends off the ice, but not on the ice."

While the trade to the Senators was framed to him as a chance for Spence to play regularly, it certainly hasn't panned out that way, at least not in the first month. Spence didn't dress on opening night, and he's already been a healthy scratch more this season than he was all of last season. He's only played in half of the Senators' 18 games so far.

Even when he has played, Sens head coach Travis Green and defensive coach Nolan Baumgartner still appear unsure about him. When the Senators lost Thomas Chabot to injury on Tuesday night, they were going to need another defenseman, other than Jake Sanderson, to play in overtime against the Dallas Stars. While Spence has his flaws, his game seems tailor-made for overtime.

But the Sens went with big, stay-at-home defenseman Tyler Kleven, who doesn't have nearly the speed, puck skill or point production that Spence does. Kleven is also younger with less NHL experience. And yet Baumgartner still chose Kleven, who was on the ice for the Stars' winning goal.

Now, until Chabot returns, Ottawa's brain trust has no choice but to use Spence every night, and he hopes to make the most of the opportunity. And when the Senators and Kings face each other on Saturday night, Spence has a chance to try and prove some things to both clubs.

By Steve Warne

The Hockey News/Ottawa

