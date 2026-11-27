Senators Deliver Black Friday Beatdown In Tampa Bay, Extend Atlantic Division Lead
Jordan Spence talked this week about the Senators' ability to bounce back well after losses this season. (Senators YouTube).
Nov 27, 2026 10:55 PM
Updated Nov 27, 2026 11:13 PM
Tim Stützle scored twice and Michael Amadio had three points as the Senators crushed the Lightning 6-2, opening up a five-point lead atop the Atlantic Division.
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