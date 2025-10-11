    • Powered by Roundtable

    Senators Run It Back With Same Lineup At Florida Saturday Night

    Steve Warne
    Oct 11, 2025, 21:50
    The Ottawa Senators are back in action Saturday night in Sunrise, visiting the Florida Panthers to close out their season-opening two-game Florida road trip. In fact, all 32 NHL teams will be in action on Saturday, one of only two times that will happen all season.

    The Sens opened 2025-26 with a 5–4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, led by Shane Pinto, Artem Zub, and captain Brady Tkachuk, who each had three points.

    Head coach Travis Green is expecting another tough battle against the Panthers, who are known as much for their toughness as their skill. But in a conversation with the media today, Green made sure they knew the full meaning of NHL toughness.

    "I think when you talk about team toughness, it's not just fighting," Green said. "It's being physical, it's being hard on pucks, it's paying attention to details, it's sprinting through your shifts. A lot of things go into it. You look at the best teams in the league, and they have a lot of those qualities.

    "So we're trying to become one of those teams, and we're playing two teams on this trip that have played a lot of meaningful games, and they understand what it takes to win."

    Green isn’t tinkering with success, opting to keep the same lineup intact for Game No. 2. That means newcomer Jordan Spence will once again watch from the press box, Drake Batherson will get another game to heal up, and Linus Ullmark will get the start in goal for the second straight night.

    Ottawa Senators Projected Lineup

    Forwards
    Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stützle — Fabian Zetterlund
    David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Michael Amadio
    Ridly Greig — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux
    Nick Cousins — Lars Eller — Kurtis MacDermid

    Defense
    Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
    Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
    Donovan Sebrango — Nikolas Matinpalo

    Goaltenders
    Linus Ullmark
    Leevi Meriläinen

    Scratched: Jordan Spence, Kurtis MacDermid Injured: Drake Batherson (undisclosed), Tyler Kleven (undisclosed)

    Along with a threepeat, the Panthers will be looking to sweep their three-game season-opening homestand. They defeated Chicago and Philadelphia earlier in the week.

    Florida Panthers Projected Lineup

    Forwards
    Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
    Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand
    Mackie Samoskevich — Evan Rodrigues — Jesper Boqvist
    A.J. Greer — Luke Kunin — Jonah Gadjovich

    Defense
    Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
    Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
    Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry

    Goaltenders
    Sergei Bobrovsky
    Danill Tarasov

    Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor
    Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

    Face off is 7 pm on Sportsnet 1.