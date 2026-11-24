Senators Send Carter Yakemchuk To Belleville, Recall 6-Foot-7 Defenceman
Travis Green was asked about Carter Yakemchuk at his Monday media availability (Senators YouTube).
Nov 24, 2026 4:39 PM
After dressing for just two of the Senators' last 12 games, Carter Yakemchuk is headed to Belleville, while towering defenceman Djibril Touré gets his first NHL call-up.
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