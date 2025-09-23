Senators Send Prospect Gabriel Eliasson And Two Others Back To Junior

Right before their first preseason game on Sunday, the Ottawa Senators trimmed their roster from 52 to 49 players, sending defenseman Gabriel Eliasson, forward Blake Vanek, and defenseman Eerik Wallenius back to their junior clubs. Ottawa now continues camp with five goaltenders, 15 defensemen, and 29 forwards competing for roster spots.

No one likes to be among the very first cuts, of course, but early dismissal from class isn't necessarily an indictment of the players or their value as prospects.

When a young prospect still has junior eligibility and they clearly aren't NHL-ready yet, teams generally send them packing earlier than they might otherwise, just so they can get settled in with their junior club as soon as possible and not miss too much of the season. But if they're truly on the NHL radar, their junior teams can wait.

None of the three moves came as a surprise, though each cut has its own story.

Eliasson Back in Barrie

The most notable name among Sunday’s cuts was Eliasson, the Sens' second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Standing at 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, Eliasson isn't just big. He's got a mean streak. He posted 3 goals, 7 points, and 116 penalty minutes last season with the OHL’s Barrie Colts. While scouts love his size and physical edge, the Senators want him to continue refining all parts of his game.

As the 39th overall pick in the 2024 Draft and a Swedish national junior team member, the Sens may have quietly hoped Eliasson would make their decision harder this year, the way Carter Yakemchuk did last fall. But another early exit from camp is something the big Swede will no doubt use as motivation heading into another season back in Barrie, much to the chagrin of every OHL right winger who chases a puck into the corner on Eliasson's side of the ice.

Vanek Heads to WHL

Blake Vanek, son of former Buffalo Sabre Thomas Vanek, was drafted this past June in the third round. The American winger trampled the Minnesota high school ranks with 53 points in 28 games, but the Senators will have a better idea of his NHL potential once he begins his first WHL campaign with the Wenatchee Wild. For Vanek, this was always about getting a little taste of the NHL pace before returning to junior.

Wallenius Off to New Brunswick

Eerik Wallenius is now set to make his debut with QMJHL’s Moncton Wildcats. The Finnish defenseman was taken by the Sens in the fifth round in 2024, partially because size matters in Ottawa. At 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, Wallenius has that, and now, like Eliasson, he needs to round out the rest of his game if he's to begin turning heads at next year's camp.

What's Next?

The Sens continue their preseason schedule Tuesday night in Toronto (7pm) against the Maple Leafs. Then, in a few days, it's a trip to Quebec City for two games – one against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, and the other on Tuesday against the Montreal Canadiens. Expect a much bigger round of cuts sometime before the team heads to Quebec.

Meanwhile, as they send Eliasson, Vanek, and Wallenius on their way, the junior-aged trio has their marching orders, and the Senators are hoping the decisions on them will be considerably harder at next year's camp.

More Sens Headlines From The Hockey News Ottawa:

After Two Broken Clavicles, Kaliyev Targets Capital Comeback

Senators Lose 2025 Preseason Home Opener, 4-3 To Toronto

Senators Winger Fabian Zetterlund Ready To Prove Himself This Season

Ranking the Senators' 10 Best Prospects

Senators GM Steve Staios On Why He Brought Back The Same Group

Can The Senators Still Avoid Losing Their 2026 First Round Pick?