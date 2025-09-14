The Hockey News Yearbook Ranks The Ottawa Senators Top 10 Prospects

As part of The Hockey News 2025-6 Yearbook and Fantasy Guide, the writers at the main site have come up with their view of the Ottawa Senators' top prospects. According to THN's list, just in time for rookie camp, they believe Yakemchuk will arrive in the NHL at some point this season and that this year's first-rounder, Logan Hensler, will need three more years at Wisconsin.

We differ with the main site in a few places, but fun debates like this are what help make the hockey world go 'round. Let us know what you think about the list in the comments below.

Future WATCH

TOP 10 PROSPECTS

1. Carter Yakemchuk

Pos D Age 20

2024-25 Calgary (WHL)

Positively brilliant with the puck on his stick. Power-play quarterback. Will hone ‘D’ with time.

Expected NHL Arrival ’25-26

2. Logan Hensler

Pos D Age 18

2024-25 Wisconsin (Big Ten)

Inconsistent draft year, but the upside is apparent. He’ll grow into bigger role at NCAA Wisconsin.

Expected NHL Arrival ’28-29

3. Leevi Merilainen

Pos G Age 23

2024-25 Belleville (AHL)

AHL numbers? Good. NHL performance? Excellent. Cool customer uses athleticism to his advantage.

Expected NHL Arrival ’25-26 (edit)

4. Stephen Halliday

Pos C Age 23

2024-25 Belleville (AHL)

Led Baby Sens in scoring as AHL rookie. Patience with the puck is hard to teach. Halliday has it.

Expected NHL Arrival ’26-27

5. Mads Sogaard

Pos G Age 24

2024-25 Belleville (AHL)

Fewer starts last season, and his stats regressed. But the big keeper can intimidate shooters.

Expected NHL Arrival ’26-27

6. Blake Vanek

Pos RW Age 18

2024-25 Chicago (USHL)

Strong high-school output but modest USHL numbers. Move to WHL will aid big winger’s growth.

Expected NHL Arrival ’30-31

7. Xavier Bourgault

Pos RW Age 22

2024-25 Belleville (AHL)

Has shown a commitment to refining game. QMJHL scorer has become a two-way talent as pro.

Expected NHL Arrival ’26-27

As the Ottawa Senators enter the final day of rookie camp with a game against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night, the top prospects have stepped up, as you might expect. For example, defenseman Carter Yakemchuk and forward Stephen Halliday were seen as the two rookies at this camp most likely to have a long stay at main camp this month, and they combined for a tidy five points in a 4–3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs rookies on Saturday.

8. Jorian Donovan

Pos D Age 21

2024-25 Belleville (AHL)

Skating gets him out of trouble and limits opposition chances. Modest upside but steady game.

Expected NHL Arrival ’27-28

9. Blake Montgomery

Pos LW Age 20

2024-25 London (OHL)

Deceptive speed for a 6-foot-4 frame. Especially adept at finding passing lanes and attacking space.

Expected NHL Arrival ’28-29

10. Gabriel Eliasson

Pos D Age 19

2024-25 Barrie (OHL)

An out-and-out bruiser on the blueline. A physical specimen who lives to punish attacking forwards.

Expected NHL Arrival ’29-30

This article first appeared at The Hockey News-Ottawa

