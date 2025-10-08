Senators Winger Drake Batherson Reveals When He Might Return From Injury

The Ottawa Senators will be down two regulars for their 2025-26 regular-season opener in Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Senators winger Drake Batherson told the media on Wednesday that he remains out of the lineup with an injury and doesn't think he'll play in Thursday's opener. But he will be on the Florida trip and might play on Saturday in Sunrise against the Florida Panthers.

Batherson felt good enough to practice on Wednesday morning, rotating in and out of the top two lines.

"Yeah, feeling a lot better over the last few days, and it felt nice to get back on the ice with the guys," Batherson told the media. "I think that's what you miss the most. And yeah, we'll just take it day by day going forward. I don't think (playing) tomorrow's a possibility, but possibly Saturday or the home opener.

Asked to describe what happened at the preseason practice where he was injured, Batherson didn't talk about specifics or the nature of the injury.

"It was weird, yeah. I mean nothing too crazy. I was just skating, and it didn't feel good after. I got an MRI, and something was wrong. But feeling a lot better, like I said, and excited to get back out there."

As for the season opener and the first road trip, Batherson is pumped, even if there's a chance he doesn't play.

"Obviously, even watching the games last night, I was excited to go home and watch. So definitely not playing tomorrow and watching is going to be brutal, but being there supporting the guys – everyone's super excited for this season. So yeah, just excited to get it going, get on the road and have dinners with the guys and hang out. It's going to be really exciting."

Defenseman Tyler Kleven, on the other hand, won't be on the trip at all, so he won't be back until at least the third game of the season.

With those two out, the Sens could go with Olle Lycksell or Kurtis MacDermid as their 12th forward and either Donovan Sebrango or righty Jordan Spence as the third pairing left D.

For a team that struggles to score, and did again in the preseason, the Sens have to be thrilled that the skilled Batherson, who hasn't missed a single game in three years, will only have to spend a brief amount of time on injured reserve.

More Sens Headlines From The Hockey News Ottawa:

Travis Green Says Senators Are 'Headed In the Right Direction'

Senators Send Yakemchuk To The Minors, Place Batherson And Kleven On IR

Sens Land A True NHL Heavyweight In A Deal With The Devils

More Senators Broadcast Changes: Marc Methot Out At TSN

Brady Tkachuk On Starring In Prime Video Show: 'I'm An Open Book To Begin With'

Broadcast Frustrations Resurface For Senators Fans