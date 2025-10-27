Weekly Farm Report: Mads Sogaard Injured As Senators Win Twice In AHL Battle Of Ontario

Whether it's in the NHL or the AHL, fans in the 613 will always welcome a Senators weekend sweep of Toronto.

The Belleville Senators wrapped up their back-to-back against the Toronto Marlies with a 5-4 shootout victory on Sunday. Arthur Kaliyev and Stephen Halliday led the way, each scoring a goal and adding an assist.

Halliday scored again to win it in the shootout, and while he leads the B-Sens with 8 points in 7 games, Sunday's game marked his first goal of the season. Tyler Boucher and Wyatt Bongiovanni had the other goals for the B-Sens.

The game had a long delay due to a false fire alarm that cleared the arena. According to Halliday, the delay acted like a long timeout, which helped the Sens regroup after a shaky start.

On Saturday, Carter Yakemchuk's second goal of the season helped the B-Sens beat the Marlies in the first game, 4-2.

The weekend news wasn't all good as the B-Sens emerged from it with injury trouble. Goalie Mads Sogaard left Sunday's game after Jacob Qullian ran into him, knocking Sogaard backward into his net. Jorian Donovan didn't care for it and let Quillan know, so they squared off for a lively bout.

There's no word on Sogaard's diagnosis or status as of yet, but it's a disappointing development for Ottawa's 2019 second-rounder, who played only 10 games last season due to injury.

If he's out for any length of time, that will likely mean a call-up for Embrun's Jackson Parsons, who's put up excellent numbers (2.39/.931) over his first two starts (1-1) in Allen of the ECHL.

Meanwhile, Sogaard's Belleville running mate, Hunter Shepard, was called up to Ottawa on Monday to back up Leevi Merilainen. With Ottawa playing Boston on Monday night and visiting Chicago on Tuesday, the Sens wanted to make sure starter Linus Ullmark had a complete day off before he starts against the Blackhawks.

Fun Facts From the Farm:

#11 Jorian Donovan picked up another assist and has four over a three-game streak.

#13 Xavier Bourgault recorded his second multi-point game of the season, with two assists.

#16 Tyler Boucher scored his second goal of the season (2G, 2A in 7 GP).

#26 Carter Yakemchuk had an assist and now has a goal and two assists over a three-game point streak.

#30 Hunter Shepard stopped 24 of 26 shots in relief of Mads Sogaard in regulation and allowed no goals in three shootout attempts against.

#33 Lassi Thomson notched his first assist of the season.

#34 Stephen Halliday scored his first goal of the season and picked up an assist, along with six shots on goal.

#43 Arthur Kaliyev scored his first goal of the season and had an assist, plus six shots on goal.

The Senators are on their first three-game win streak of the season and have outscored their opponents 15-18.

Barring injury, Shepard will likely be returned to Belleville in time for Wednesday's home game against the Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres) for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at CAA Arena in Belleville.

