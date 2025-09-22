Weighing The Senators' Options If Tyler Kleven's Injury Turns Out To Be Serious

Ottawa Senators general manager Steve Staios has often said that an NHL team can never have too many right-shot defensemen. That depth on the right side could prove critical to start this season, especially if Nick Jensen isn’t ready for opening night. But after Sunday's potential setback, it’s the left side of the blue line that suddenly looks more vulnerable.

Tyler Kleven left the Sens' preseason opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs after going awkwardly into the end boards during the third period of Ottawa’s 4-3 loss at Canadian Tire Centre. Initially, based on replays, it appeared to be a possible ankle or leg issue. But during a conversation on the bench with athletic therapist Dom Nicoletta, their concern seemed to be Kleven’s right shoulder. He eventually departed down the tunnel and did not return.

Head coach Travis Green had no details on the nature or extent of the injury immediately after the game, but suggested that the reason for Kleven's exit was “more than just precautionary.”

That uncertainty raises a pressing question: if Kleven is sidelined for any length of time, who fills the gap?

Ottawa is still solid at the top of the left side with Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot anchoring the top four. But after Kleven, NHL experience is thin. When you add up the combined NHL experience of all the left-shot defensemen in the organization after Kleven, it totals just two games – and both of them belong to Donovan Sebrango, the most likely candidate to fill in.

Other left-shot options in the system include Jorian Donovan, Tomas Hamara, and Matthew Andonovski — all of whom are younger than Sebrango and remain completely untested at the highest level.

If the Senators prefer a more proven option, they'd also consider shifting a right-shot defenseman over. Kleven's current D partner through most of camp so far, Jordan Spence, stands out as a strong candidate, given his puck skills. Being slick and nimble is always an asset, but it's especially important for players who play the opposite side, where they often have to receive, retrieve or distribute pucks in less familiar body positions.

If they went that route, that could have an interesting ripple effect on the right side.

Suppose both Spence (or another righty) is forced to the left, and Jensen isn’t ready to open the season. In that case, it might accelerate an opportunity for 2024 first-rounder Carter Yakemchuk or 2019 first-rounder Lassi Thomson to break camp with the NHL roster, filling out the right side with Artem Zub and Nicolas Matinpalo.

And of course, there's always the NHL waiver wire. Left defense is easier to find, and the Sens have kept a decent amount of cap room to bring in another body if they find someone they believe is an upgrade on Sebrango. When training camps end, there's always an intriguing name or two that teams would like to keep in their organization but just don't have room for on their NHL roster.

Naturally, this is premature Monday morning spitballing, and it could all be rendered moot if (fingers crossed) Kleven's injury isn't serious. But it does highlight one fact: after so many years of concern about right-side depth, it's the Sens left side that's now the shallower end of the pool.

By Steve Warne

The Hockey News Ottawa

