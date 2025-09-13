Yakemchuk Shines as Senators Rookies Edge Leafs in Prospects Showdown Opener

Ottawa Senators prospect Carter Yakemchuk wasted no time making his presence felt at the 2025 Prospects Showdown in Montreal. The 19-year-old defenseman scored twice and added an assist as the Senators opened the four-game rookie event with a 4–3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday afternoon at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

Yakemchuk, Ottawa’s first-round pick (7th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft, was a difference-maker throughout the prospects game, displaying the offensive instincts that nearly earned him an NHL job last fall.

While his first goal was a lucky bounce off a Leafs defender, his second one, which turned out to be the difference in the game, was a thing of beauty. All alone in the slot, he froze everyone with a fake shot on the forehand, then pulled the puck to his left and deposited the backhand into the open net. If you've watched any of his Calgary Hitmen junior scoring highlights from the past, it's obvious that move is a Yakemchuk favourite when he has an attacking lane to the opponent's net.

He wasn’t the only former first-rounder to make an impression. Tyler Boucher, Ottawa’s 10th overall pick in 2021, delivered one of his stronger outings since beginning his injury-plagued time with the organization. Boucher skated with confidence, won some key battles along the boards, and buried the club’s third goal with a quick wrist shot from the top of the circle.

Up front, Xavier Bourgault, also a 2021 first-rounder (Edmonton), was noticeable all day in the offensive zone. Neither Boucher nor Bourgault has been a high-achieving AHL player yet, much less live up to their NHL draft billing, so this is a huge year for both of their pro careers.

Meanwhile, Steve Halliday – Belleville's top scorer last season – also had a productive afternoon, notching a goal and an assist while making smart plays in all three zones.

In goal, the spotlight belonged to Jackson Parsons. The Embrun native, who was named both OHL and CHL Goaltender of the Year last season with the Kitchener Rangers, played the entire game and turned aside several high-danger chances. Parsons has a chance to battle with Hunter Shepard and Mads Sogaard for AHL goaltending duty this season, and he made a good first impression on B-Sens head coach David Bell, who described Parsons as the difference in the game.

Ottawa-born Luke Haymes had a goal and an assist for the Leafs.

The Senators’ rookies will be back on the ice Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. when they face the Winnipeg Jets prospects in their second and final game of the event. That matchup will close the book on Sens rookie camp, with Ottawa’s management staff set to finalize rookie invitations to main camp, which begins next week.

By Steve Warne

This article first appeared at The Hockey News-Ottawa

More Sens Headlines From The Hockey News Ottawa:

Report: Alex Formenton's NHL Eligibility To Be Restored On December 1st

Sens Unveil Rookie Camp Roster For Games This Weekend

Senators GM Steve Staios On Why He Brought Back The Same Group

Can The Senators Still Avoid Losing Their 2026 First Round Pick?

Ottawa Senators Radio Play-By-Play Team Won't Travel To Road Games This Season

