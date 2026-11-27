Ottawa Senators
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Ranking The Seven Former Senators Goalies Who've Played In The NHL This Season
Steve Warne and Gregg Kennedy discuss Sens goaltending and how, despite his success, Ullmark still needs plenty of support.
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2026 12:30 AMPublished Nov 27, 2026 12:30 AM
With questions about the goaltending depth behind Linus Ullmark, we look at seven familiar faces and how they're faring elsewhere in the NHL.
The Senators have to be thrilled with the play of starting goaltender Linus Ullmark through the first quarter of the NHL season. Ullmark leads the league in goals-against average and save percentage and by a fairly wide margin in both categories.
But questions remain about the quality of support behind him.
Samuel Ersson will likely get a start at some point during this difficult four-game road trip that takes the Senators through Florida, Tampa Bay, Carolina and Nashville.
Through the early part of the season, no one's really been sure what they're going to get from him. After a rough start, Ersson appeared to find his game during Ullmark's absence, allowing just nine goals over a five-game stretch.
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But last Thursday, in his most recent outing, Ersson took a step backward, allowing five goals on the final seven shots he faced in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Senators also have Jonas Johansson and Jackson Parsons in the minors, but overall, it's fair for Sens fans to wonder whether the organization has enough NHL-calibre depth at the position.
There's no shortage of former Senators goaltenders around the NHL. No fewer than seven have appeared in at least one NHL game this season.
So, taking into account their performance this season, recent track records and overall ability, how would we rank them today?
I'm glad you asked.
7. James Reimer – New York Rangers
1 GP, 9.00 GAA, .625 SV%
At 38, Reimer is nearing the end of a lengthy NHL career. After spending part of last season with the Senators, Reimer appeared in one period with the Rangers this season, allowing three goals on eight shots. Two weeks ago, with Joonas Korpisalo returning to health, Reimer and the Rangers mutually agreed to terminate his contract.
Reimer is a free agent again, so if the Senators find themselves in need of some veteran goaltending insurance, the man who recently helped stabilize the position here back in January is just a phone call away. Maybe he can do it again.
6. Leevi Meriläinen – Vancouver Canucks
19 GP, 4-11-1, 3.57 GAA, .885 SV%
After being claimed off waivers by the Canucks earlier this month, Meriläinen has been getting plenty of NHL work. A heavy Leevi workload, if you will. He's appeared in more games this season than any other goalie on this list.
His numbers haven't been great, but neither has the team in front of him. Still just 24, the concern for the Senators isn't losing the goaltender he is today, but the one he might become.
5. Joey Daccord – Seattle Kraken
12 GP, 5-5-0, 3.69 GAA, .878 SV%
Selected by the Senators in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Daccord was selected by Seattle in the 2021 expansion draft. He eventually established himself as a legit NHL starter with the Kraken, and might just be the best puck handling goalie the game has ever seen.
Daccord's numbers this season are comparable to Ersson's, but he's more than proven at the NHL level that he's capable of more.
4. Joonas Korpisalo – New York Rangers
4 GP, 3-1-0, 2.51 GAA, .912 SV%
The Senators signed Korpisalo to a five-year, $20 million deal in 2023, but when new GM Steve Staios took over, he dealt Korpisalo to Boston a year later in the Ullmark deal.
Now with the Rangers, Korpisalo missed the first month of the season because of injury but has put up some very solid numbers. And the Senators are paying for that... literally. The Sens retained salary in the trade with Boston, so they're still paying Korpisalo $875,000 this season and $750,000 next season, while carrying a $1 million cap hit in each.
3. Anton Forsberg – Los Angeles Kings
9 GP, 0-7-1, 2.60 GAA, .901 SV%
Forsberg has one of the weirdest stat lines in the NHL. Despite putting up solid individual numbers, he has yet to win a game through nine appearances for the LA Kings.
Forsberg spent parts of five seasons with the Senators, arriving as a waiver claim in 2021 and eventually earning a three-year contract here.
Of all the goalies on this list, Forsberg might have been the most realistic option for the Senators had they chosen to go in a different direction in 2025.
He's familiar with the organization, he's been Ullmark's backup before, still knows many of the players, and his performance this season suggests he's still capable of being a good NHL backup.
But the Sens let him walk in the summer of 2025 because they thought Meriläinen was backup-ready.
2. Cam Talbot – Columbus Blue Jackets
14 GP, 7-5-1, 2.61 GAA, .907 SV%
At 39, the veteran has outplayed fellow Blue Jackets goalie Jet Greaves this season and taken on much of the workload.
Talbot's one season with the Senators in 2022-23 was largely forgettable, with injuries preventing him from providing the stability the club had hoped for when it acquired him. His numbers this season would suit the Senators just fine in a backup role but, like Forsberg two years later, he was allowed to walk into free agency.
Ironically, the goalie the Senators surrendered to acquire Talbot comes in at No. 1 on this list.
1. Filip Gustavsson – Minnesota Wild
1 GP, 1-0-0, 2.02 GAA, .917 SV%
Based on his body of work since leaving the Senators, Gustavsson gets the top spot on this list.
Recovering from summer hip surgery, Gus won his first start of the season on Monday night. The Wild have to be thrilled that he's back because they've been riding 24-year-old Jesper Wallstedt hard. Wallstedt has appeared in 24 of Minnesota's 27 games this season, posting a record of 16-3-4.
At 28, Gustavsson has already shown repeatedly that he can be a very good starter in the league. Trading him straight up for Talbot is one of the more regrettable decisions of Pierre Dorion's tenure as GM.
It should be noted that Ersson has only appeared in 11 games, so there's still time for him to turn things around.
But when your Plan B behind Ullmark is sporting an .869 save percentage and the third option, Belleville's Jonas Johansson, is sitting at .848, it's hard not to think about the ones that got away.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News Ottawa
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