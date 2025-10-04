Flyers Edge Devils in Shootout to Close Out Preseason Schedule

For a game that won’t show up in the standings, the Philadelphia Flyers’ 4–3 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils carried the hum of something more significant—the kind of game that whispers rather than shouts that a team might just be finding its shape.

It was preseason hockey, sure—mistakes were made, structure wavered, and pace occasionally fell victim to experimentation—but there was a quiet competence to the Flyers’ game on Saturday.

Dan Vladar steadied the net, the power play hummed with coherence, and the forward lines finally began to resemble something more than placeholders. It wasn’t perfect, but it was purposeful.

The Dan Vladar Effect

Everyone say thank you to the Calgary Flames.

Dan Vladar, in just a few short weeks, has given the Flyers what they’ve been missing for years: a goaltender who not only stops pucks but exudes calm. The 28-year-old netminder was sharp again versus New Jersey, poised in traffic, steady on breakaways, and confident handling the puck—the sort of backbone that allows a team to breathe.

“It’s been awesome,” Vladar said postgame. “I’ve been saying it since day one, everybody welcomed me with open arms, so I really appreciate that. I’m having a blast. On the ice, I’m feeling good so far.”

“Obviously, that third goal I want back,” he admitted. “But, you know, thankfully it’s still preseason, so just those little mistakes I’ve gotta clear up. Happy today that we got the win, and I think it kind of sends a message.”

The message was subtle but clear: Philadelphia’s crease no longer feels as uncertain. Vladar doesn’t overplay or scramble. He doesn’t make simple saves look dramatic. He simply looks like he belongs.

Tippett, Zegras, and Konecny: A Line That Clicks

Every so often, you see a trio form on the fly (no pun intended) that just makes sense. The Flyers’ experiment with Owen Tippett, Trevor Zegras, and Travis Konecny was one of those happy discoveries—a line that, from its first shift, pulsed with energy and intelligence.

They read off each other beautifully: Tippett’s speed through the neutral zone, Zegras’ flair and deceptive timing, Konecny’s chaos-infused instincts. There’s a sense that each complements what the others lack—Tippett the straight-line driver, Zegras the conductor, Konecny the unpredictable disruptor.

They didn’t just look dangerous; they looked connected. Their communication was subtle but constant—quick glances, stick taps, the intuitive rhythm that can’t be manufactured through systems alone. If Tocchet wants to build a line that sets tempo and tone, this might just be it. And for once, Tippett looks like a player surrounded by kindred minds, not just competent linemates.

Wouldn’t be mad at all if this one got a longer look.

Let Cam York Cook

Cam York should be one of the main quarterbacks of the power play, without question or hesitation.

The 24-year-old defenseman has quietly become one of the Flyers’ most intelligent offensive catalysts, and his play with the man advantage has been electric. Every touch seems to open a lane, every pivot seems to draw pressure where he wants it. He controls pace with a conductor’s poise—slowing the game when needed, then snapping it into tempo when defenders relax.

Every shift York takes in that role makes it more and more baffling that he never got a full chance before. He’s the prototype of the modern PP quarterback: composed, elusive, and unpredictable.

The power play is still imperfect, yes. It will take more than a good QB to really pull them up the league standings. But to finally see York shine in a role he had yearned to play but had been forbidden from even thinking about...well, we'll take all the positive steps we can get.

The Power Play, Knock on Wood

Speaking of that power play—dare we say it? It looks competent. Coherent, even.

Puck retrievals were crisp, entries were cleaner, and there was a noticeable reduction in the aimless perimeter passing that’s haunted the Flyers’ special teams for years.

It’s preseason. Systems are still soft around the edges. But there’s a sense that Tocchet’s emphasis on movement and decision speed is taking root. For a team that has spent too many seasons praying for “a spark” on the power play, this feels like tangible progress.

The Juulsen Problem

Noah Juulsen, unfortunately, remains one of the few dark spots in an otherwise promising stretch. While his physicality is undeniable, his timing and decision-making lag behind the play. The hits are loud but rarely strategic; the skating looks heavy; the reads feel a beat too late.

He’s not playing himself onto the roster right now — if anything, he’s raising the question of whether the Flyers’ defensive depth chart already has passed him by. Preseason is supposed to be a chance to stake a claim. So far, Juulsen’s hasn’t resonated.

Tocchet’s Culture Corner

For all the tactical adjustments, Tocchet’s greatest accomplishment so far might be cultural. He’s building a locker room that wants to be coached — not a small thing in today’s NHL.

“The one thing I love about this group is they want to be coached, which is a good thing,” Tocchet said after the win. “We’ve got to get everybody buying in, and that’s what I see right now. We’ve got a lot of work. We’ve gotta clean up a lot of things. We knew that going into training camp. But the one thing they wanted [was to be coached], which is great. That’s positive for the culture stuff.”

That hunger — the willingness to be corrected, to adapt — might be the Flyers’ real competitive edge this season. They’re not the flashiest team in the league, nor the most gifted on paper. But under Tocchet, they are quickly becoming one of the most self-aware.

Final Thoughts

The Flyers’ 4–3 shootout win over the Devils wasn’t a masterpiece, but it was a map of where they’re headed. Vladar looks like a legitimate stabilizer in goal. York is claiming the power play as his kingdom. Tippett, Zegras, and Konecny could become a three-headed monster of speed, creativity, and nerve.

There’s still plenty to clean up, but, if this preseason has been about discovery, Saturday afternoon felt like clarity. The Flyers aren’t just learning Tocchet’s system; they’re beginning to look like a Tocchet team — structured, hardworking, and quietly self-assured.

Not a bad message to send this close to Opening Night.