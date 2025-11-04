Game No. 13 Preview: Flyers vs. Canadiens

The Philadelphia Flyers are in Montreal tonight, looking for a reset after a weekend that left plenty to be desired.

A 5–2 loss to Toronto followed by a 2–1 stumble against Calgary exposed a few cracks in what had otherwise been a strong start to the season—and head coach Rick Tocchet has made it clear that he expects a response.

Dan Vladar will get the start in goal, his second in three games after being pulled late against the Maple Leafs. It’s a show of confidence from Tocchet, who called Vladar “the difference maker” just a few nights ago after a stellar outing versus Nashville. Given the Flyers’ recent inconsistency, they’ll need him to be steady as the team works through its early-season growing pains.

Lineup Fluidity and Forward Uncertainty

The Flyers’ forward group remains very much in flux. Tocchet told reporters in Montreal that there would be some game-time decisions and Tuesday’s morning skate lines reflected that uncertainty. With Tyson Foerster officially placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, another opening up front appears, forcing some creative reshuffling.

At morning skate, Owen Tippett skated alongside Christian Dvorak and Trevor Zegras—a trio that can bring a mix of pace, playmaking, and finishing that could prove productive if it sticks.

Matvei Michkov moved onto a line with Sean Couturier and Bobby Brink, a setup that could give Michkov a stabilizing veteran presence down the middle while keeping Brink’s chemistry with him alive.

Further down, Nikita Grebenkin joined Noah Cates and Travis Konecny—an intriguing combination that could give the Flyers a hard-working, disruptive line capable of wearing down Montreal’s top competition.

Rodrigo Abols, Jacob Gaucher, and Garnet Hathaway rounded out the projected fourth unit, though whether those combinations hold at puck drop remains to be seen. Tocchet suggested during his postgame availability on Sunday that the blender could keep spinning if he doesn’t like what he sees early.

Andrae Returns to the NHL Group

On defense, Emil Andrae is back with the NHL roster after a brief reassignment to Lehigh Valley—a move Tocchet clarified was driven by roster management, not performance.

With Cam York and Travis Sanheim forming the top pair and Nick Seeler alongside Jamie Drysdale, Andrae slots in next to Noah Juulsen. The three-pair balance—mobility on each unit, physicality where needed—gives Tocchet the flexibility to adjust matchups as the game unfolds.

The Flyers’ defense hasn’t been the issue lately so much as the lack of sustained offensive pressure. Too often over the weekend, Philadelphia played on the perimeter, failing to generate second and third chances. Andrae’s reintroduction could help quicken the pace of transition, one area Tocchet has identified as critical to restoring the Flyers’ “identity game.”

Tocchet’s Challenge: Rekindle the Will

Tocchet’s messaging since Saturday has been clear: the Flyers’ effort and attention to detail have slipped. After calling the Calgary performance “ugly” and pointing out the lack of net-front presence, he emphasized the importance of “will”—that intangible blend of energy, discipline, and fight that defines this group when it’s at its best.

“It’s my job to get these guys to do it,” Tocchet said after Sunday’s loss. “We’ve had good chunks of hockey this season, but we need to find our will again.”

The Flyers have rarely been outclassed this year, but they’ve occasionally been outworked—and Tocchet knows that against a young, hungry Montreal team, effort can’t waver. The Canadiens are fast and opportunistic, thriving when opponents get loose in coverage or sloppy on the breakout.

For Philadelphia, it’ll be less about reinventing the system and more about sharpening its execution. That means clean exits, heavier forechecks, and simpler plays through the neutral zone.

Reset Opportunity on the Road

A trip to the Bell Centre provides a timely chance to recalibrate. The Flyers have been strong at home but uneven on the road.

The challenge is straightforward: regain the habits that built early success. The opportunity is just as clear—a chance to prove that a rough weekend was a blip, not a trend.

If the Flyers can meet Montreal’s pace, protect their net-front, and rediscover their edge, they’ll have a good chance of leaving Quebec with two points and a little bit of swagger restored.

Projected Lines

Philadelphia Flyers

Forwards:

Owen Tippett - Christian Dvorak - Trevor Zegras

Matvei Michkov - Sean Couturier - Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin - Noah Cates - Travis Konecny

Rodrigo Abols - Jacob Gaucher - Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Cam York - Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler - Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae - Noah Juulsen

Goalies:

Dan Vladar

Aleksei Kolosov

Montreal Canadiens

Forwards:

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky

Zack Bolduc - Kirby Dach - Brendan Gallagher

Alex Newhook - Oliver Kapanen - Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson - Jake Evans - Joe Veleno

Defense:

Mike Matheson - Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble - Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj - Alexandre Carrier

Goalies:

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes