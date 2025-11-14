Game No. 17 Preview: Flyers vs. Blues

The Philadelphia Flyers have played enough close games lately to last a lifetime or two, and they’re heading into St. Louis knowing that another grind is waiting for them.

Friday marks the start of another quick road swing, and while the heartbreak of Wednesday’s overtime loss to Edmonton still lingers, the mood around the team isn’t gloomy. If anything, it’s growing more confident.

They skated with the Oilers. They pushed back. They scored a late go-ahead goal that only disappeared because of an offside entry. And afterward, Rick Tocchet didn’t sound like a coach talking about a group searching for answers.

“I’m proud of them,” he said simply.

Sam Ersson Gets the Net — and an Opportunity

Sam Ersson gets the start in St. Louis, a decision that makes sense on multiple levels.

For one, Dan Vladar has carried a heavy workload lately, and the Flyers need both halves of their tandem fresh heading into a busy stretch. More importantly, Ersson looked like himself in his first game back from injury against Ottawa on Nov. 8 — even if he barely saw any shots.

Thirteen pucks on net in a full NHL game is unusual, but what mattered was his presence. Tocchet noted after that game that despite the low volume, Ersson stayed sharp in the chaos around the crease and positioned himself well on potential threats. That’s the version of Ersson the Flyers want: clean, composed, predictable.

St. Louis may not generate chances the way Edmonton does, but they thrive on layered forechecking pressure and point shots through traffic. It’s a controlled environment for a returning goalie — but not an easy one.

Flyers’ Continuing to Build Line Chemistry

The Flyers’ forward lines have faced some restructuring as they try to strike a perfect balance with their forwards, and that pattern looks like it'll continue in the Gateway to the West.

Jackie Spiegel (@jackiespiegel93) on X

#Flyers lines at morning skate (In no order whatsoever) Michkov-Couturier-Konecny Tippett-Dvorak-Zegras Foerster-Cates-Brink Hathaway-Abols-Deslauriers York-Sanheim Seeler-Drysdale Andrae-Juulsen

Michkov – Couturier – Konecny: On paper, this is a deadly offensive combination. Couturier’s structure, Konecny’s constant-motion energy, and Michkov’s creativity give this line playmaking in all three layers. Michkov’s game has loosened noticeably — he’s playing freer, reading plays earlier, and looking more comfortable supporting down low. The upgraded defensive detail is becoming part of his default, not a mental checklist.

Tippett – Dvorak – Zegras: This line is built around puck retrieval and transition play. Tippett and Zegras both want the puck on their stick in open ice, and Dvorak has been the stabilizer who gets it to them. If they start fast, this line can control the middle of the game.

Foerster – Cates – Brink: This trio has been one of Philadelphia’s most reliable combinations when healthy. All three are intelligent, detail-driven, and positionally disciplined, and their chemistry shows up most clearly on the forecheck and in small-area sequences. Foerster’s return gives this line a shooter again, and Brink’s playmaking has benefited directly.

Hathaway – Abols – Deslauriers: A predictable identity line, but one that has helped the Flyers manage tempo in road environments.

Konecny and York's Point Streaks

Travis Konecny enters the game on an eight-game point streak, while Cam York has rediscovered his swagger as an offensive defenseman, tallying five points in his last four games.

Konecny has consistently been the centerpiece of the Flyers' offense, and although some may not like to acknowledge it, he's found his way back to that with a vengeance after a slow start to the season.

For York, that little edge Tocchet mentioned — the internal “eff you” mentality the 24-year-old has seemingly adopted — looks to be surfacing in how decisively he moves the puck.

Michkov’s Trajectory Continues to Bend Upward

The more you watch Matvei Michkov, the clearer it becomes that he’s turning a corner in real time.

He’s not just looking lighter — he’s processing faster. His routes are sharper, his defensive tracking has improved, and he’s been more selective about when to attack. His power-play rhythm also looks more intentional, not forced.

The Flyers aren’t trying to rush his development; they’re guiding it. And right now, he’s giving them more every night.

A Road Team Becoming More Comfortable Away From Home

Earlier in the season, the Flyers struggled with the road-game details: clearing attempts, line changes, puck management in the neutral zone. Over the past few weeks, that’s begun to stabilize.

Their forecheck has traveled better. Their defensive layers have held up longer shifts. Their centers have handled defensive-zone pressure with fewer rushed outlets. There’s more patience in their game, and more trust in their structure.

St. Louis will test that. The Blues aren’t flashy, but they frustrate teams who expect open ice. This matchup will hinge on the Flyers’ willingness to stay disciplined — and on their ability to turn patience into opportunity.

Projected Lines

Philadelphia Flyers

Forwards:

Matvei Michkov - Sean Couturier - Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett - Christian Dvorak - Trevor Zegras

Tyson Foerster - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink

Garnet Hathaway - Rodrigo Abols - Nic Deslauriers

Defense:

Cam York - Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler - Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae - Noah Juulsen

Goalies:

Sam Ersson

Dan Vladar

St. Louis Blues

Forwards:

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud

Dylan Holloway - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jordan Kyrou

Brayden Schenn - Pius Suter - Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defense:

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler - Justin Faulk

Matthew Kessel - Hunter Skinner

Goalies:

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer