Game No. 29 Preview: Flyers vs. Golden Knights

The Philadelphia Flyers are in the final legs of their home-heavy December schedule, with a matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights tonight.

For the second straight game, Philadelphia will roll out the same group that brought home a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks, giving head coach Rick Tocchet some more in-game views of guys like Nikita Grebenkin, Carl Grundstrom, and Ty Murchison, who all fared quite well in Tuesday night’s game.

And with the Golden Knights in town, every detail matters.

1. Dan Vladar Stars In Net.

Dan Vladar starts against the Golden Knights, making it clear the Flyers want to keep him in rhythm.

His recent outings have featured calm movement, efficient positioning, and—maybe most importantly—a growing sense of predictability for the players in front of him. They know what mistakes he can erase and what situations they can’t leave him exposed to.

Vegas is a stylistically different challenge from San Jose. They funnel pucks from the points, crash for second chances, and rarely attack in straight lines. Vladar’s game thrives when he’s reading the first shot cleanly; Vegas will test whether he can manage the second and third.

2. No Lineup Changes Against Vegas.

Rick Tocchet is riding the same group that won in San Jose, meaning Ty Murchison draws back in for his second NHL game, Nikita Grebenkin stays in the bottom six, and Carl Grundstrom remains in after scoring his first Flyers goal.

None of this is surprising. The structure worked against the Sharks, and Vegas—despite being a stronger team—profiles similarly in one important way: they test depth. Their third and fourth lines don’t play “safe.” They forecheck with purpose, run quick cycles, and finish checks like it’s a scrimmage day.

Keeping the Flyers’ current lineup intact signals trust in their depth and, just as importantly, gives Murchison another chance to experience NHL pace without the disruption of new partners or new roles.

Stability isn’t just comfort; it’s consistency of expectations. Tocchet is choosing consistency.

3. The Andrae–Drysdale Pairing Is Working, and Working Well.

If the Flyers needed a pairing to surprise them this season, it was this one.

Tocchet has been notably enthusiastic about the Emil Andrae–Jamie Drysdale duo, praising a combination of swagger, poise, and decision-making that’s turning them into an increasingly reliable option.

On Andrae, Tocchet said, “He’s got some swagger… he’s not afraid to make some plays.” Meanwhile, speaking about Drysdale: “He’s got a lot of deception… he wheels the puck… he’s probably one of our best.”

What stands out is what Tocchet likes: not their skill in isolation, but their judgment. They aren’t throwing pucks away. They aren’t defaulting to safe plays out of habit. They manage risk thoughtfully—and that’s harder to coach than systems play.

Vegas forechecks aggressively and layers pressure through the neutral zone. This pairing will get a meaningful test in whether they can maintain their calm, their spacing, and their ability to play with the puck on their terms rather than Vegas’s.

If they handle this well, the Flyers may have found a long-term second pair solution sooner than expected.

4. The Depth Scoring Trend Will Matter Even More Tonight.

Philadelphia’s scoring against San Jose wasn’t just balanced—it was diversified in how chances were created. They got goals from a grinder (Carl Grundstrom), a transition-driven center (Noah Cates), and a support-playmaker (Christian Dvorak). They also had assists scattered across the roster.

Against Vegas, they’ll need something similar. The Golden Knights don’t crumble when top players strain to create offense. They’re built to smother first lines and force secondary groups to beat them. If the Flyers rely solely on Travis Konecny and the top unit to generate momentum, the game will likely tilt toward Vegas by attrition.

The Flyers have been trending toward evenly distributed scoring for several weeks; this game is the kind of matchup where that trend either becomes a habit or fades under pressure.

Depth isn’t a luxury in this matchup—it’s a requirement.

5. The Game’s Tempo Will Hinge on Puck Discipline.

Vegas thrives on opponents who get impatient. They bait teams into stretch passes, jump on lateral plays through the neutral zone, and turn blocked shots into counterattacks.

The Flyers’ best games this season have come when they force teams to earn every foot of ice. Their worst games come when they shortcut the process.

Two factors will decide which version shows up: Clean puck management from the defense, especially from Andrae, Drysdale, and Murchison, and the forwards’ commitment to short support, not hopeful lead passes.

Vegas doesn’t need odd-man rushes to score, but they’re extremely good when they get them. Keeping this game five-on-five in structure is probably the Flyers’ best path.

Projected Lines

Philadelphia Flyers

Forwards:

Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny

Matvei Michkov - Sean Couturier - Owen Tippett

Nikita Grebenkin - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink

Carl Grundstrom - Rodrigo Abols - Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Nick Seeler - Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae - Jamie Drysdale

Ty Murchison - Noah Juulsen

Goalies:

Dan Vladar

Sam Ersson

Vegas Golden Knights

Forwards:

Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Braeden Bowman

Mitch Marner - Brett Howden - Mark Stone

Reilly Smith - Tomas Hertl - Pavel Dorofeyev

Cole Reinhardt - Colton Sissons - Keegan Kolesar

Defense:

Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin - Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton - Kaedan Korczak

Goalies:

Akira Schmid

Carter Hart