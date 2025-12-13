Game No. 30 Preview: Flyers vs. Hurricanes

The Philadelphia Flyers are in South Philly for the last game of their current homestand on Saturday night with another demanding test on the schedule, this time against a Carolina Hurricanes team that rarely gives you anything for free.

Carolina arrives with its usual blend of pace, pressure, and structure, and the Flyers will need a sharp, disciplined game if they want to turn home ice into points.

Sam Ersson gets the start in goal, with Dan Vladar backing up. The lineup remains unchanged from the previous game, meaning Carl Grundstrom and Ty Murchison both stay in as the Flyers continue to look for rhythm and continuity rather than quick fixes.

A Familiar Goaltending Test for Ersson

Starting against Carolina is never a quiet night for a goaltender. The Hurricanes don’t overwhelm you with one-off highlight chances; they overwhelm you by volume and repetition. Pucks from the points, traffic layered in front, rebounds kicked into uncomfortable areas — it’s a constant grind.

Carolina’s ability to keep plays alive means rebounds and second efforts are inevitable, so Ersson’s puck tracking and rebound control will be under a microscope. The Flyers have been solid in limiting clean looks off the rush, but against Carolina, the danger often comes after the first save rather than before it.

Why the Flyers Are Sticking With This Lineup

Rick Tocchet’s decision to keep Carl Grundstrom and Ty Murchison in the lineup speaks to a broader approach: trust the process, even when the margins are thin.

On the fourth line, Grundstrom has stabilized things. Tocchet has been clear about what he values there, calling Grundstrom “an NHL player” and emphasizing his reliability as a depth option. That matters against Carolina, whose bottom-six forwards pressure, forecheck, and wear you down.

Grundstrom’s puck possession ability is especially important against a Hurricanes team that thrives on turnovers. Carolina punishes loose plays with instant pressure, and having a fourth line that can hold onto the puck for an extra beat helps keep the game from tilting.

Tocchet also noted that Grundstrom is earning trust on the penalty kill. Against a Hurricanes power play that moves the puck quickly east-west, having another dependable option short-handed allows the Flyers to manage minutes and avoid overloading their top PK units.

On defense, Murchison remains paired with Noah Juulsen. It’s a pairing built around simplicity and physical engagement, which could be tested heavily by Carolina’s cycle-heavy style. Tocchet has emphasized the importance of “squashing plays,” and this game will be a clear measuring stick for how effectively that duo can end possessions rather than extend them.

The Real Battle Is at Five-on-Five

Carolina’s identity is well established: they want to win the shot and possession battle, then trust that volume will eventually break you. That makes five-on-five play the most important area of the game.

The Flyers’ top line of Trevor Zegras, Christian Dvorak, and Travis Konecny will be tasked with creating offense without getting dragged into long defensive shifts. Zegras continues to be the engine, leading the team in points and providing controlled entries that are essential against Carolina’s aggressive neutral-zone structure.

Dvorak’s role in this matchup is particularly interesting. Carolina’s centers, led by Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal, are strong defensively and excellent on faceoffs. Dvorak’s ability to win draws and manage the puck through the middle could help the Flyers avoid getting stuck chasing the game.

The second line of Matvei Michkov, Sean Couturier, and Owen Tippett brings a different challenge for Carolina. Couturier’s steadiness allows Michkov more freedom to find space, while Tippett’s speed can stress Carolina’s defense off the rush. The Hurricanes are disciplined, but they’re not immune to teams that can attack quickly before their forecheck sets.

Further down the lineup, the Flyers’ third line — Grebenkin, Cates, and Brink — may be one of their most important groups. Carolina’s depth lines are relentless, and this trio’s ability to keep shifts neutral or even slightly positive could go a long way toward keeping the game manageable.

Power Play: Tough Assignment, Necessary Progress

The Flyers are still searching for consistency on the power play, and the Hurricanes are not an accommodating opponent. Carolina’s penalty kill is aggressive, fast, and well-organized, often turning opposing power plays into track meets in the neutral zone.

That said, progress doesn’t always show up as goals. Clean entries, middle-lane looks, and quick puck movement would all represent steps in the right direction. As Tocchet has emphasized recently, the process matters — especially against a PK that forces you to execute at a high level just to get set up.

Projected Lines

Philadelphia Flyers

Forwards:

Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny

Matvei Michkov - Sean Couturier - Owen Tippett

Nikita Grebenkin - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink

Carl Grundstrom - Rodrigo Abols - Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Nick Seeler - Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae - Jamie Drysdale

Ty Murchison - Noah Juulsen

Goalies:

Sam Ersson

Dan Vladar

Carolina Hurricanes

Forwards:

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

Defense:

K’Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

Goalies:

Brandon Bussi

Pyotr Kochetkov