Game No. 32 Preview: Flyers vs. Canadiens

The Philadelphia Flyers arrive in Montreal carrying a three-game losing streak that has tested their ability to manage games rather than chase them. While the standings show three straight losses, the details underneath tell a more nuanced story: points earned in overtime and shootouts, stretches of strong five-on-five play, and recurring issues closing when games tilt late.

Against a Canadiens team that thrives on pace, forecheck pressure, and emotional momentum at home, the Flyers’ lineup adjustments feel targeted—not reactive. This game offers a useful checkpoint for how quickly those adjustments translate into cleaner execution.

Dan Vladar will start in goal, and several lineup changes—both subtle and significant—suggest the Flyers are prioritizing structure, puck control, and game management over experimentation.

1. Dan Vladar Starts in Net.

Vladar getting the start in Montreal is consistent with how the Flyers have handled their goaltending during this stretch. His game is built around predictable depth, controlled rebounds, and calm reads on second chances—qualities that matter against a Canadiens team that generates offense through volume and net-front chaos rather than precision.

Montreal’s forwards are aggressive on retrievals and quick to funnel pucks from the half wall toward the crease. Vladar’s ability to absorb shots and slow play after whistles helps neutralize that style. The Flyers have struggled recently when games become frantic, particularly late, and Vladar’s presence is meant to keep the game from slipping into that territory early.

The Curious Case of Dan Vladar: A Deep Dive into What the Flyers Might Have in Their New Goaltender

<i><b>(Header/feature image courtesy of Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)</b></i>

2. Carl Grundstrom’s Promotion Addresses a Specific Problem in the Top Six.

Carl Grundstrom moving up to play alongside Sean Couturier and Owen Tippett is an intriguing tactical adjustment. The Flyers’ second line has, at times, struggled to sustain pressure against aggressive teams because too many possessions ended quickly. Grundstrom’s value lies in extending those possessions.

He’s been effective on the fourth line by winning puck battles along the wall, protecting pucks under pressure, and making simple, timely decisions. Next to Couturier, who still excels at slowing the game down through positioning and awareness, Grundstrom provides a reliable retrieval option. Tippett benefits as well, as his shooting and speed are best leveraged when he doesn’t have to carry the puck through layers of pressure.

Against Montreal’s forecheck-heavy approach, this line will likely see a lot of defensive-zone starts. Grundstrom’s promotion is meant to help that unit get through the first 10 seconds of a shift cleanly—an area where the Flyers have struggled during this skid.

3. Deslauriers In, Grebenkin Out.

Nikita Grebenkin comes out of the lineup in favor of Nic Deslauriers against the Habs, which may be telling of how the Flyers view Grebenkin's recent performances, but also is a strategic situational decision. Montreal games tend to escalate quickly—scrums, whistles, momentum swings—and the Flyers have recently been pulled into those games instead of dictating them.

Deslauriers brings predictability. His shifts are short, physical, and uncomplicated. The Flyers don’t need offense from this spot tonight; they need shifts that don’t create defensive chaos or extended time without the puck.

4. Rasmus Ristolainen’s Return Rebalances the Entire Defense Corps.

Rasmus Ristolainen’s return after surgery to repair a ruptured right triceps tendon is the most meaningful change in this lineup. Even if his minutes are managed, his presence alters how the Flyers can deploy their defense.

Ristolainen provides a true matchup defender—someone who can handle heavy forechecking pressure, engage physically in the corners, and win net-front battles without needing support. That allows other pairings to play more naturally, rather than being forced into roles that stretch their skill sets.

Ristolainen’s ability to close plays early and simplify exits should reduce defensive breakdowns and add a healthy dose of size and physicality to a defensive lineup that has leaned more toward a smaller, more creative, more offensive-driven direction. Against a Canadiens team that thrives on second and third chances, that could be decisive.

5. What This Game Can Reveal.

This matchup isn’t about snapping a losing streak for morale’s sake. It’s about evaluating whether recent adjustments lead to better outcomes in repeatable situations. The Flyers have been competitive, but they’ve also been inconsistent in managing pressure and protecting leads.

Key questions to watch:

Can the Flyers exit their zone cleanly against sustained forecheck pressure?

Does the revised top six hold onto pucks longer and generate layered offense?

Does the defense, with Ristolainen back, limit extended zone time and odd-man rushes?

Montreal will push the pace and test patience. How the Flyers respond—especially in the middle frames—will reveal whether this group is learning to manage games more effectively or still relying too heavily on reacting shift to shift.

Projected Lines

Philadelphia Flyers

Forwards:

Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny

Carl Grundstrom - Sean Couturier - Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink

Nic Deslauriers - Rodrigo Abols - Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Cam York - Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae - Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler - Rasmus Ristolainen

Goalies:

Dan Vladar

Sam Ersson

Montreal Canadiens

Forwards:

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Zack Bolduc

Juraj Slafkovsky - Oliver Kapanen - Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson - Jake Evans - Alexandre Texier

Owen Beck - Joe Veleno - Brendan Gallagher

Defense:

Lane Hutson - Noah Dobson

Arber Xhekaj - Alexandre Carrier

Jayden Struble - Adam Engstrom

Goalies:

Jacob Fowler

Jakub Dobes