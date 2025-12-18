Gameday No. 33 Preview: Flyers vs. Sabres

The Philadelphia Flyers head to Buffalo for the third of their four-game road trip, riding the high of a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

The Sabres have struggled to find consistency this season, and while their talent can still surface on any given night, this is the type of matchup that offers a real opportunity to build on what Philadelphia established in Montreal rather than simply test it.

Sam Ersson gets the start in net, and the Flyers arrive with a clearer sense of what their game looks like on the road. That matters against a Buffalo team that has often had difficulty sustaining structure for a full 60 minutes. The Sabres’ issues haven’t been about effort as much as execution—defensive coverage breaking down under pressure, inconsistent goaltending, and a tendency to give up momentum-swinging goals. Those are precisely the areas the Flyers have been better at exploiting during their recent stretch of road play.

Lineup-wise, the Flyers are expected to be without Noah Juulsen and Nikita Grebenkin, while Egor Zamula will not be available after being placed on waivers. The resulting group leans a bit more experienced and predictable, which isn’t a drawback in this setting. Against a team that can unravel when forced to defend in layers, predictability in assignments often translates to control.

1. A Matchup That Rewards Discipline More Than Urgency.

Buffalo’s biggest vulnerability this season has been its inability to manage games once they tilt even slightly against them. The Sabres have struggled to recover after conceding the first goal and have been prone to extended stretches of loose coverage, particularly in the defensive zone. For the Flyers, this isn’t a game that requires chasing pace or manufacturing chaos. It’s one that rewards patience, clean puck movement, and staying on top of details.

Philadelphia’s recent road success has come from exactly that approach. They’ve limited self-inflicted damage, kept shifts short, and avoided feeding opponents easy transition chances. Buffalo is at its best when it can attack off mistakes through the neutral zone. Take that away, and their offense often becomes disjointed and perimeter-heavy.

2. Sam Ersson Gets the Start in Net.

The Flyers have shown unwavering belief in their goaltending this season, and that will undoubtedly continue with Ersson in net tonight. Buffalo will generate looks—most teams do—but the Flyers probably won't need Ersson to stand on his head in this game. They need steadiness: controlling rebounds, tracking pucks through traffic, and making the saves that allow the bench to stay composed.

Against a Sabres team that has struggled to sustain offensive pressure, a calm goaltending performance can be deflating. If Ersson keeps the game predictable, the Flyers are well positioned to dictate how it unfolds.

3. Defensive Structure Can Tilt This Game Early.

Buffalo’s forward group has speed, but it hasn’t consistently broken down organized defenses. The Flyers’ blue line doesn’t need to push play aggressively here. Smart gaps, strong box-outs, and efficient exits should be enough to force Buffalo into lower-danger chances.

With a slightly reshaped defensive group, communication and clarity will matter, especially early. If the Flyers establish clean breakouts and avoid extended defensive-zone shifts, they can put Buffalo in a position where frustration creeps in.

4. A Chance to Extend Momentum Without Overreaching.

There’s no such thing as an easy win in this league, but there are games that are better suited for building momentum than others. This is one of them. Buffalo’s struggles don’t guarantee anything, but they do create an opening for a team that’s playing structured, repeatable hockey.

For the Flyers, the goal isn’t to make a statement—it’s to follow through. If they play with the same discipline and composure they showed in Montreal, this is a game where their process should put them in a strong position to leave Buffalo with another positive result.

Projected Lines

Philadelphia Flyers

Forwards:

Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny

Carl Grundstrom - Sean Couturier - Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink

Nic Deslauriers - Rodrigo Abols - Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Cam York - Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae - Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler - Rasmus Ristolainen

Goalies:

Sam Ersson

Dan Vladar

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards:

Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan

Noah Ostlund - Josh Norris - Alex Tuch

Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway - Beck Malenstyn - Tyson Kozak

Defense:

Rasmus Dahlin - Mattias Samuelsson

Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins

Owen Power - Michael Kesselring

Goalies:

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen