Gameday No. 4 Preview: Flyers vs. Jets

The Philadelphia Flyers remain at home tonight to face the Winnipeg Jets—a matchup that, on paper, doesn’t carry the same emotional weight as a divisional battle, but in practice, is exactly the kind of game that reveals who the Flyers really are right now.

They’ve been resilient through a brutal early-season slate—Florida twice, Carolina once — and tonight’s meeting with Winnipeg brings a different challenge: managing space and pace against one of the NHL’s sharpest transition teams.

Quick Hits

Sam Ersson will start in net.

Cam York comes back into the lineup to make his season debut after starting 2025-26 on IR with a lower-body injury.

Egor Zamula will not feature in the lineup tonight.

Sam Ersson Gets the Net — The Emerging 50/50 Philosophy

The Flyers are leaning into balance—and nowhere is that clearer than in net. Sam Ersson gets the start tonight, marking what looks increasingly like a true 50/50 split between him and Dan Vladar.

And Tocchet’s logic is sound: both goalies have earned trust, and both bring distinct strengths that can anchor the team in different ways.

Vladar’s size and composure have given the Flyers a sense of calm, especially against high-pressure teams. Ersson, meanwhile, plays with a sharper edge—more lateral quickness, more aggression off his line, more willingness to challenge shooters. He’s the kind of goaltender who thrives when games get unpredictable, which makes him the perfect pick for a matchup like Winnipeg.

The Jets generate an enormous amount of their offense off the rush, using quick-touch passing and east-west movement to stretch defenders and pull goalies out of position. Ersson’s ability to read plays early and close gaps decisively will be vital tonight.

Tocchet’s goaltending rotation is about more than workload management; it’s about rhythm and readiness. In an 82-game season where confidence can vanish with a bad stretch, keeping both netminders mentally sharp might be one of the Flyers’ smartest long-term plays.

Cam York Returns — And His Timing Couldn’t Be Better

After missing time with a lower-body injury, Cam York returns to the Flyers’ lineup tonight, where he will finally be able to make his 2025-26 season debut.

The Flyers’ defense held its own in his absence, but York brings something none of his replacements fully replicate: movement, creativity, and a sense of timing that can tilt the ice in transition.

Tocchet didn’t downplay his excitement to have York back: “I know he’s had a really good camp and is in really good shape. He’s a real mobile guy. What I liked about him in camp and even some of the exhibition games, he was actually trying stuff on the blue line. There was a lot of movement…We want to make plays on the blue line. I’m seeing that, so he’s got a lot of confidence to do that.”

York’s best quality is his subtlety. He doesn’t rely on flash—he relies on rhythm. His ability to control pace from the blue line, delay just long enough to open a lane, and hit a forward in stride can transform the Flyers’ entire offensive flow.

And against a team like Winnipeg—which attacks off turnovers and stretches opponents wide—that kind of poise is priceless.

The Flyers’ blue line, to Tocchet’s credit, has been scrappy without him.

“You play Florida twice and Carolina—there’s a lot heat on those teams,” Tocchet said. “Florida is one of the better forechecking teams in the league, and Carolina [as well]. Sometimes they get overwhelmed, but if you watch them—like, Florida had the puck for, like, 50 seconds, and people were freaking out, but it was okay. We had them outside. I saw our D hang in there. Sometimes when the other team has the puck and they move around, people start running around, and I didn’t see that. That’s a maturity thing…I do like to see that.”

York’s return now adds composure and a layer of offensive unpredictability to that growing maturity.

Understanding the Opponent: The Jets’ Stretch-and-Snap Offense

Few teams in the NHL weaponize space quite like the Winnipeg Jets. Their attack is built around width—long, lateral passes that create confusion through the neutral zone and force defenders to overcommit.

The Jets can turn any broken play into a rush within seconds. Their transition game doesn’t just punish mistakes; it manufactures them.

Tocchet, who knows the Jets well from his time coaching in the Western Conference, has drilled this point home with his players.

“I [focus] 85 percent us and 15 percent on the other team. You’ve got to give these guys information. Winnipeg is a really, really good rush team, and they like to use wide passes. So how do we deal with that? Their powerplay was number one last year. It’s dangerous. We’ve got to stay disciplined.”

That last word—disciplined—might be the key to the entire night. Winnipeg’s power play, lethal with motion and one-touch execution, punishes even small lapses in structure. The Flyers have taken too many penalties early this season; against the Jets, that can’t happen.

The challenge is simple: keep the game narrow. Force Winnipeg to play through layers rather than around them. If the Flyers’ defense can hold its positioning and limit those east-west seams, the Jets’ attack loses its rhythm.

What the Flyers Need to Do

Manage the Neutral Zone – Winnipeg’s rush attack starts with their defensemen hitting forwards in stride through the middle. The Flyers’ forwards need to stay tight, close early, and force dump-ins rather than clean entries.

Play Behind the Jets’ Defense – The best way to slow down an offensive-minded blue line is to make them turn. Get pucks deep, cycle below the goal line, and use the forecheck to wear down Winnipeg’s pace.

Smart Gaps from the D – With York back, the Flyers can afford to play a little more aggressively up ice—but timing is everything. Too early, and the Jets will burn them wide; too late, and they’ll back off possession.

Stay Out of the Box – Winnipeg’s power play was the NHL’s best last year. Discipline isn’t just important — it’s survival.

Use York as a Catalyst – Let him quarterback possession shifts. His skating and poise can relieve pressure, create controlled exits, and open space for players like Tippett and Konecny to attack the middle.

If those boxes are checked, the scoreboard will likely take care of itself.

The Flyers have spent the early part of the season proving they can survive the grind of heavy, forechecking teams. Tonight, they’ll try to prove they can handle speed and skill, too.

Projected Lines

Philadelphia Flyers

Forwards

Travis Konecny - Sean Couturier - Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink

Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Owen Tippett

Nikita Grebenkin - Jett Luchanko - Garnet Hathaway

Defense

Cam York - Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler - Jamie Drysdale

Ginning - Zamula

Goalies

Sam Ersson

Dan Vladar

Winnipeg Jets

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Gabriel Vilardi

Alex Iafallo - Jonathan Toews - Nikita Chibrikov

Nino Niederreiter - Vladislav Namestnikov - Gustav Nyqvist

Cole Koepke - Morgan Barron - Tanner Pearson

Defense

Josh Morrissey - Dylan Demelo

Logan Stanley - Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury - Luke Schenn

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie