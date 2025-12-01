Preview No. 25: Flyers vs. Penguins

The Philadelphia Flyers return home Monday night with a chance to close out their road-heavy stretch on a high note.

They’ve won six of their last eight, taken games from teams built very differently from one another, and handled the physical and logistical demands of travel.

Now comes Pittsburgh—always emotional, always loud, and currently playing its most cohesive hockey. Flyers–Penguins games don’t need additional fuel, but both teams enter this one trending upward in ways that make the matchup feel more substantial than the usual rivalry script.

1. Vladar Gets the Net Again.

Dan Vladar will start again tonight. Vladar has been sharp in multiple dimensions: his reads are clean, his post integrations have tightened, and he’s controlling pucks into areas his defense can manage. He's rarely put a foot wrong in his outings this season, and the trust has clearly established.

Against Florida, he neutralized second-chance looks that normally fuel their offense. Against New Jersey, he stayed composed through extended possession shifts and traffic-heavy sequences that would have rattled him earlier this year.

Vladar has looked extremely confident, and Tocchet is leaning into that rhythm. It also clarifies the goalie picture a bit: Sam Ersson is no longer the default option when both are available. For now, the Flyers will ride the hot hand, and that hand is Vladar’s.

2. What the Flyers’ Recent Play Actually Shows: More Efficient Sequences, Fewer Wasted Touches.

Instead of leaning on broad concepts like “identity,” the Flyers’ improvement can be traced to specific, observable habits that have stabilized over the last three weeks:

Cleaner puck management in the first pass

Defensemen are making quicker decisions on retrievals and using the middle of the ice more often instead of defaulting to the wall. This alone has shaved pressure off their zone exits.

More synchronized support from the forwards

Wingers are giving their defensemen immediate outlets on breakouts—shorter options, safer options, options that maintain possession rather than resetting play. This is why their controlled exit rate has spiked since early December.

Shorter shifts in the defensive zone

What previously became 40–55 second hem-ins are now being broken up earlier by better reads and improved communication between the weak-side winger and the center.

A more assertive neutral-zone approach

They’re stepping earlier. They’re using stick angles more intentionally. They’re creating turnovers that lead to quick-layered rushes with actual numbers instead of low-danger one-and-done entries.

They’re changes that have made the Flyers harder to break down and more efficient at creating offense without needing high-risk decisions. Some teams “look better.” The Flyers are better in tangible, measurable ways.

3. Scoring Depth Remains One of Philadelphia’s Best Advantages.

The Flyers don’t have a singular star driver, and that’s actually helped them in matchups where the opponent leans heavily on a top-heavy lineup. The Bruins, Panthers, Lightning, and yes—the Penguins—all have dominant first units. The Flyers don’t have to rely on line matching in the same way, because they’re getting meaningful shifts from all four lines.

Tocchet isn’t sheltering anyone. And the lineup keeps producing.

Trevor Zegras leads with 24 points and drives controlled entries better than anyone else on the roster, while Owen Tippett’s confidence is visible in how often he’s attacking off the rush. Matvei Michkov is reading pressure faster and has become less predictable in how he manipulates defenders, and Tyson Foerster’s shot continues to translate into real scoring bursts.

Pittsburgh can match star-for-star, but the Flyers’ increasing flexibility will serve them well. This is one of the clearest areas where Philadelphia has a structural advantage.

4. The Rivalry Element Matters—but Mostly in How It Tests Discipline.

Flyers–Penguins games often tilt toward emotion, but the version of Pittsburgh coming in is deliberate, not chaotic.

For the Flyers, the challenge will be managing their decision-making in the middle of the ice. Pittsburgh thrives when opponents chase hits, miss timing on sticks, or get too aggressive in the neutral zone. The Flyers have to avoid turning this into a trading-chances track meet—because the Penguins’ high-end talent still punishes mistakes quickly.

If the Flyers stay patient and make Pittsburgh work for every controlled entry, they’ll dictate pace far more effectively than if they try to match adrenaline with adrenaline.

5. Another Measuring-Stick Game for the Flyers.

Here’s what this matchup actually offers as a test:

Can the Flyers break down a veteran core that’s playing structured, organized hockey?

Can Vladar maintain his current level when facing Crosby, Malkin, and Guentzel cycling below the dots?

Can Philadelphia win a game where both teams are rested and in form—not leaning on situational advantages?

Can they protect a lead if they get one?

Can they maintain their puck-management improvements under rivalry pressure?

These are practical, not dramatic questions. And the answers will be far more revealing than anything tied to history or emotion.

The Flyers have played some of their most complete hockey of the season in the last two weeks. Beating Pittsburgh at home wouldn’t symbolize anything abstract—it would simply confirm that their habits are holding up against a team capable of exploiting lapses quickly.

That’s what Monday night is about: not identity, not theatrics—just a high-quality opponent, a heated environment, and a Flyers team with a real chance to validate its progress.

Project Lines

Philadelphia Flyers

Forwards:

Tyson Foerster - Noah Cates - Travis Konecny

Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov - Sean Couturier - Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin - Rodrigo Abols - Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Cam York - Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae - Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler - Noa Juulsen

Goalies:

Dan Vladar

Sam Ersson

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forwards:

Kevin Hayes - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Tommy Novak - Evgeni Malkin - Anthony Mantha

Rutger McGroarty - Ben Kindel - Ville Koivunen

Connor Dewar - Blake Lizotte - Boko Imama

Defense:

Ryan Shea - Kris Letang

Parker Wotherspoon - Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves - Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Tristan Jarry

Arturs Silovs