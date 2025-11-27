Takeaways: Flyers Back on Track With a Win Over Panthers

There are wins that look good on the stat sheet, and then there are wins that feel like something. The Philadelphia Flyers’ 4–2 victory over the Florida Panthers was both—a night where resilience, structure, and just enough swagger turned what could’ve been a miserable road trip into a momentum-builder.

Down 2–0 against a team that punishes mistakes for fun, the Flyers didn’t fold. They climbed, they pushed, they clawed back, and they took two points in regulation for their NHL-leading 10th comeback win of the season.

1. Emil Andrae, Take a Bow!

Emil Andrae has been in a weird spot with the Flyers this season—he's proven that he's an NHL-caliber defenseman, but there always seemed to something that kept him getting shuffled between Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley.

<i><b>(Header/feature image courtesy of Megan DeRuchie-The Hockey News)</b></i>

Currently, he's has made consistent displays of smart exits, confident puck touches, and little hesitation to get involved physically. Against Florida, however, he really popped.

The 23-year-old defenseman scored his first goal of the season—and the Flyers' first goal of the game—kicking off a night that can comfortably be described as "the Emil Andrae game."

After his goal came the assist on Matvei Michkov’s tally (which was initially credited as a second goal for Andrae). It was a perfect encapsulation of what Andrae can be when he’s reading the game at NHL speed: a connector, a stabilizer, a creator.

And maybe most importantl, after a tough night in Tampa on Monday, Andrae showed that he's more than capable of bouncing back in style.

2. Shifting From “Reactive” to “Self-Correcting,” and That’s a Major Step in Their Development Curve.

The Flyers love a comeback (partially evidenced by going to overtime nine times out of the 22 games they've played so far this season), but this one didn't come because of some lucky bounces. In a video posted to Flyers socials, head coach Rick Tocchet emphasized how he doesn't want to hear anything about "stealing these two points" because "we earned them."

He's entirely correct. This Flyers team has become incredibly adept at identifying shortcomings in their game, and making tangible strides to fix them promptly and without much fuss. Wednesday night looked like a team applying adjustments collaboratively.

Not only are they identifying and fixing issues from game to game and period to period, they're becoming better and better at adjusting in real time—mid-period, mid-shift. That’s what matters. That’s what good teams do. And it’s the clearest sign yet that Rick Tocchet’s influence is settling into the group’s muscle memory.

3. Just What the Doctor Ordered After Tampa Bay.

The loss to the Lightning was flat. It was the kind of performance that can snowball on a long road trip if you let it.

The Flyers didn’t let it.

They corrected what mattered—generated consistent offense, stayed connected defensively, didn’t break under pressure, and scored on their chances instead of waiting around for the perfect play.

This game could’ve spiraled after going down 2–0. Instead, the Flyers did what they’ve done all year: they got up. They responded. They dictated the final 40 minutes of hockey against the reigning Cup champs.

And winning in regulation against Florida? That’s not just two points—that’s a tone-setter for the rest of the trip.