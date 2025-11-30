Takeaways: Flyers End Road Trip With Convincing Win Against Devils

The Philadelphia Flyers didn’t simply end four-game their road trip on Monday night—they closed it, sealed it, and stamped it in a 5–2 win over the New Jersey Devils.

On the second half of a back-to-back, against a team undefeated in regulation at home, with tired legs and little margin for error, the Flyers had a lot of circumstances working against them, but played hard throughout the 60 minutes.

1. Dan Vladar Stole the Moments That Needed Stealing

There’s a certain type of win that feels less like a goalie “doing his job” and more like a goalie changing the temperature in the building. This was one of those nights for Dan Vladar.

New Jersey pushed hard consistently—and pushed even harder once the Flyers built a lead—but Vladar did the thing great goalies do: he shut the door exactly when his team needed a stop to stabilize the game. His saves weren’t quiet, either. They were sprawling, edge-of-the-crease, full-extension moments that sucked the air out of the Devils’ forecheck and kept the Flyers from drowning under New Jersey’s speed and transition pressure.

In a building where no opponent had earned a regulation win this season, Vladar gave the Flyers a backbone. And on the second night of a back-to-back, that’s the difference between hanging on and actually finishing the job.

2. Owen Tippett Reaches Two Career Milestones.

Owen Tippett’s 100th career goal and 200th career point weren’t just nice round numbers. They were a snapshot of the player he has been looking to grow into: a physical, fast, disruptive winger who creates his own offense and forces defenders to give him space.

He added an assist, earned an empty-net goal via penalty, and logged yet another multi-point night—the kind of all-situations, assertive performance that defines good wingers. Tippett has been trending upward as of late, but this one felt like it could be the beginning of a breakthrough: a statement game in a tough building that showed what it looks like when his speed and pace take over.

3. Matvei Michkov Continues His Rise Into Real Flyers History.

Another game, another point, and another moment where Matvei Michkov reminded everyone that he’s not just talented—he’s special.

His seventh goal of the season extended his point streak to three games and, more notably, marked his 33rd career goal, passing Peter Zezel for the fourth-most goals by a Flyers player age 20 or younger. (He will turn 21 on Dec. 9.)

The names ahead of him? Oh, you know, just Eric Lindros, Simon Gagné, and Mike Ricci.

Michkov’s game in Newark was another example of his growing edge and opportunism—how he reads the play, how he anticipates pockets of space, and how he converts chances with a shooter’s confidence.

4. The Core Playmakers Drove the Offense—and Did It the Right Way.

The Flyers have enjoyed some incredibly balanced scoring across all four lines, but a core of difference-makers has been established, and they showed up against the Devils.

Travis Konecny had another multi-point night, continuing to look like the emotional and competitive spark of this team.

Trevor Zegras, now with points in both games against New Jersey and in back-to-back outings, added another goal and assist to lead the Flyers with 24 points.

Travis Sanheim logged two assists, stabilizing the defense while driving play north with confidence.

Cam York, already leading all Flyers defensemen in points, added his 11th assist, building on his growth as a transitional driver.

Christian Dvorak, quietly having one of the most balanced, consistent seasons of any Flyer, picked up his 10th assist and 16th point, keeping him third in team scoring.

5. This Win Said Something.

Beating the Devils in Newark this season? No one had done it in regulation. Doing it on tired legs? That’s another layer. Doing it while protecting a lead instead of chasing one—a scenario that has challenged the Flyers at times this year—adds another wrinkle.

The Flyers managed the neutral zone, protected the slot, finished chances when they appeared, stuck together when the Devils surged, won the goaltending battle, and stayed composed under late pressure. They didn’t blink. And in the final game of a road trip, that’s often the hardest thing to do.

Rick Tocchet notched his 300th career win as an NHL head coach, and you couldn’t script a more fitting performance to capture the identity he’s imprinting on this group: hard, fast, competitive, resilient, and full of players stepping into more responsibility..