Takeaways: Flyers Win Points and Hearts in Victory Over Devils

The Philadelphia Flyers didn’t just beat the New Jersey Devils—they overwhelmed them, outworked them, and out-energized them in a fashion that quite literally made history.

Their 6–3 win at home came with its share of teachable moments, but it was also electric, emotional, and downright fun.

The Flyers looked extremely cohesive: relentless pressure, opportunistic scoring, confident defending, and a goaltender who looked locked in from puck drop. Three lines contributed to the scoring, but all four lines were instrumental in contributing to the overall win.

1. Tyson Foerster and Matvei Michkov Make History

Two goals in 17 seconds isn’t just impressive; it’s momentum theft. It was Foerster at his most instinctive: reading the play early, jumping into space before anyone else saw it develop, and ripping two shots that looked like they came straight out of a skills-competition reel.

Xfinity Mobile Arena roared with a noise level that Foerster joked the team had only heard when the Anaheim Ducks came to town in January of this year (better known to Flyers fans as the "Jamie's Better" game).

And while Foerster lit the spark, Matvei Michkov set the fire alarm off.

His goal—capping three Flyers tallies in 26 seconds, a new franchise record for fastest time to score three goals—was the exclamation point on one of the most explosive bursts of offense the team has ever produced. Michkov didn’t just score; he punctuated the Devils’ collapse in the first period. The building was unhinged, and New Jersey never fully recovered.

2. Drysdale-Andrae: A New Pairing With a Whole Lot of Juice

Rick Tocchet rolled the dice pairing Jamie Drysdale and Emil Andrae, and it paid off beautifully.

They were everything you’d want from a modern puck-moving duo clean exits, quick neutral-zone reads, sharp defensive support, and the kind of two-way confidence that makes breakouts feel effortless.

Tocchet praised the duo, saying postgame, "I thought Drysdale was our best player tonight... I don't even know the stats or points, but for defending, he was our best defender by far. I thought Andrae too—Andrae's not scared going into those corners. I thought those two guys were really defending."

Drysdale’s skating continues to be a cheat code—he killed entries that should’ve been dangerous, and he turned retrievals into controlled possessions. Andrae looked comfortable, decisive, and calm, which has been the next step Tocchet has quietly been waiting for.

Against a Devils roster that still plays fast, even with important players injured, this pairing wasn’t just good—they tilted the ice. If Tocchet wanted proof that they could handle legitimate NHL speed and pressure, this was it.

3. Dan Vladar Was Spectacular.

This was one of Dan Vladar’s most assertive performances as a Flyer.

His reads were sharp, his post-to-post movement was controlled, and he made several saves that felt like momentum barricades. When the Devils threatened to punch back, Vladar was the wall that kept the game from bending.

Tocchet giving him back-to-back starts wasn’t just a nod to recent form—it was a test of trust. Vladar answered it with a performance that makes the crease conversation much more interesting going forward.

4. The Flyers Made The Devils Miserable—and Lived in Their Zone

This game was won below the dots and along the walls. Philadelphia forechecked New Jersey into exhaustion. Every shift felt heavy, intentional, and irritating—exactly the way Tocchet wants this team to play.

The Flyers were in the Devils’ kitchen, in their passing lanes, and very much in their heads.

They forced turnovers, extended shifts, and created possession waves that turned into scoring chances in clusters. It wasn’t luck that produced that the scoring avalanche—it was pressure. Sustained, annoying, suffocating pressure.

Even with key Devils like Jack Hughes and Cody Glass out of the lineup, this wasn’t a freebie. The Flyers took this game. They imposed themselves.

5. Tocchet Loved It—But He’s Not 100% Satisfied

Rick Tocchet acknowledged that while a win is always ideal, there were still teaching moments.

"It's hard because you find the net early, and then I thought we got a little bit loose after that," he said postgame. "They start to come at us, and I thought [Vladar] was excellent tonight... To me, it's a learning lesson. Obviously, I'm happy, but I still believe that... we got a little bit loose. It's good to learn a lesson when you win. It doesn't suck as much!"

This is exactly the balance Tocchet wants to strike. Enjoy the dominance. Celebrate the record-breaking blitz. Appreciate the growth. But don’t lose the thread: the Flyers are building toward something, and their identity isn’t carved out in one win—it’s carved out in repetition.

Tonight was a big step. But not the last one.