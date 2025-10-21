Three Takeaways From Flyers Electric Win Over Kraken

For a team that’s still shaping its identity under Rick Tocchet, the Philadelphia Flyers looked an awful lot like a group that’s already found its heartbeat.

Their 5–2 win over the Seattle Kraken wasn’t just another notch in the standings — it was a showcase of chemistry, confidence, and the growing swagger of a roster that’s starting to realize how good it can be.

This one had everything: high-skill finishes, bruising hits, a power play that clicked, and a couple good old-fashioned scraps to keep the crowd roaring. It was fast, physical, and fully in character for a team that’s finally leaning into its personality — one built on pace, pressure, and an edge that’s as playful as it is punishing.

Tippett’s heater keeps burning

If Owen Tippett was on the verge of breaking out, he officially kicked the door down.

Two more goals against Seattle — both ripped with the kind of confidence that comes from knowing you can take over a game — extended his early-season heater. Tippett’s blend of speed, power, and creativity is becoming a constant headache for defenders, and he punctuated the performance with a thunderous third-period hit that sent Xfinity Mobile Arena into orbit.

Tippett’s been the Flyers’ most dynamic forward through the first stretch of the season, but what’s really elevating his game is how controlled it all looks. The speed is still there, but now it’s channeled. He’s picking his spots, driving play with purpose, and thriving no matter which line Tocchet throws him on. The results are speaking loudly.

Konecny breaks through — and breaks a face

It took a little longer than usual, but Travis Konecny finally found the back of the net — and in true Konecny fashion, he didn’t stop there.

After scoring his first of the season, he dropped the gloves in defense of Tippett after a retaliatory hit on No. 74 (Tippett had nailed Tye Kartye into the bench shortly before). It wasn’t a long fight, but it was enough to tilt the ice and the mood.

Konecny has always been one of the heartbeats of this roster — the guy who bridges skill and sandpaper — and this was a vintage performance. He looked energized, dialed in, and eager to drag everyone into the battle with him. The fact that he walked away with a goal, a win, and a fight says everything about where his game (and this team) are trending.

York takes the wheel

Cam York’s return from injury has gone from quietly steady to quietly spectacular. His three assists against Seattle — a career high — were the kind of performance that reminded everyone why the Flyers see him as a future cornerstone on the blue line.

This was York at his best: skating with fluidity, controlling the blue line, and moving pucks with confidence and precision. He’s been open about wanting to reassert himself as an offensively impactful defenseman, and this game was a step firmly in that direction.

“I felt good,” York said afterward. “I felt like I just kind of stuck to my strengths — getting pucks on net and moving it well. It was nice to get rewarded tonight.”

Rewarded, yes — but more importantly, York looked like he was dictating again. Tocchet’s system gives his defensemen room to create, and York’s starting to take advantage of it in a way that shifts the entire complexion of the Flyers’ transition game.

Power play lights the fuse

Although the power play has been looking better from the Flyers, two power play goals in one game is not an experience fans are quite used to yet. But the man advantage delivered against Seattle, striking twice in a game that had more flow and connectivity than most of what we’ve seen this season.

The puck movement was quick, deliberate, and creative — a reflection of York’s reintroduction up top and a more fluid rotation among the forwards. Tyson Foerster found pay dirt twice on the advantage, a welcome sign that the team’s high-end offensive talent is starting to click.

Vladar stays dialed in

Another night, another calm, composed performance from Dan Vladar.

There’s something reassuring about how good he’s been — no overcomplication, just confident, positional goaltending. His reads were sharp, and he came up big when the Flyers needed him most.

It’s not just that Vladar’s stopping pucks — it’s how much steadiness he brings to the bench. He exudes the kind of calm that bleeds outward, and the Flyers are playing freer in front of him because of it.

Grebenkin’s growing edge

It’s hard to forget Nikita Grebenkin’s night — mostly because he spent a good chunk of it in the penalty box after a spirited exchange with Cale Fleury that turned into something more. A ten-minute misconduct, a five-minute major, and a two-minute minor later, the rookie’s stat line looked more like an early-career Nic Deslauriers impression than his usual skill-first profile.

But there was something to it — a bit of bite that coaches love to see from young players trying to earn their keep. It was messy, sure, but also a sign that Grebenkin’s willing to stick up for himself and teammates alike. On a team built around collective edge, that matters.

A team playing with fizz

If there’s a single takeaway from the Flyers’ win, it’s that they’re playing with a kind of joy — a confidence and cohesion that makes every line, every pairing, feel purposeful. They’re dictating pace more often than reacting to it, leaning on their skating and chemistry to sustain pressure.

There’s still plenty to clean up — some defensive lapses, a few stretches of over-passing — but the bigger picture is taking shape.