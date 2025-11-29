2 Flyers Make Best Young Players List

Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov and prospect Porter Martone have made The Hockey News' Top 100 Hockey Players 21-And-Under list.

Michkov secured the No. 8 spot, which is not surprising when noting that he has a high amount of potential. The 20-year-old winger certainly demonstrated this during this past season, as he recorded 26 goals, 37 assists, and 63 points in 80 games.

Michkov has had a bit of a slow start to the 2025-26 season, though, recording six goals and 12 points in 23 games. However, he has been heating back up a bit as of late, posting two goals and an assist in his last four games.

Martone, on the other hand, picked up the No. 19 spot on the list. It is also easy to understand why, as he has the potential to blossom into a very good NHL winger.

Martone is currently playing for Michigan State University, where he has recorded 10 goals, nine assists, 19 points, 48 penalty minutes, and a plus-14 rating in 14 games. This is after he had 37 goals and 98 points in 57 games with the Brampton Steelheads of the OHL this past season. With numbers like these, it is hard not to feel excited about the 2025 first-round pick's future.

The Flyers simply have two very exciting young forwards with Michkov and Martone.