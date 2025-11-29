    • Powered by Roundtable

    Top 100 Hockey Players 21-And-Under: The Top 20

    Top 100 Hockey Players 21-And-Under: The Top 20

    Updated at: Nov 29, 2025, 16:27

    We're not just ranking the top NHL prospects – we're ranking hockey's top players 21-and-under in the world.

    The online countdown of the top 100 hockey players aged 21-and-under comes to an end with the top 20.

    The Hockey News' Prospects Unlimited issue's annual ranking of hockey's youngest talent is compiled by Ryan Kennedy, and while he uses our Future Watch rankings as a resource, this is a completely independent compilation.

    Future Watch is based on a survey of NHL scouts, while the PU Top 100 is cobbled together by Kennedy based on his projections of what the players will be once they hit their primes.

    Since different positions have different prime years, take that to mean we are projecting how good these forwards will be when they are 23 or 24 years old, the defensemen when they are 24 or 25 and the goalies when they are 25 or 26.

    The birth year cutoff for this year’s list is 2004. Ages noted are as of Oct. 1.

    As we share the top 100 list on TheHockeyNews.com, you can see the full list with player bios and draft information for each of them.

    Catch up on the players ranked 21st to 40th41st to 60th61st to 80th and 81st to 100th.   

    20. Keaton Verhoeff, D, 17 years old, North Dakota Fighting Saints
    NHL Draft: 2026

    19. Porter Martone, RW, 18, Philadelphia Flyers
    Michigan State (Big Ten)

    Tij Iginla (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

    18. Tij Iginla, C, 19, Utah Mammoth
    Kelowna (WHL)

    17. Juraj Slafkovsky, LW, 21, Montreal Canadiens
    Montreal (NHL)

    16. Zayne Parekh, D, 19, Calgary Flames
    Calgary (NHL)

    15. Artyom Levshunov, D, 19, Chicago Blackhawks
    Chicago (NHL)

    14. Landon DuPont, D, 16, Everett Silvertips (WHL)
    NHL Draft: 2027

    13. Anton Frondell, C, 18, Chicago Blackhawks
    Djurgarden (Swe.)

    12. Michael Misa, C, 18, San Jose Sharks
    San Jose

    11. Zeev Buium, D, 19, Minnesota Wild
    Minnesota (NHL)

    The super-skilled blueliner may have only just finished his college career, but he's already seen some big-game NHL action.  Go to the full feature on Buium by clicking here.   

    Beckett Sennecke (Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

    10. Beckett Sennecke, RW, 19, Anaheim Ducks
    Anaheim (NHL)

    9. Matthew Schaefer, D, 18, New York Islanders
    NY Islanders (NHL)

    8. Matvei Michkov, RW, 20, Philadelphia Flyers
    Philadelphia (NHL)

    7. Ivan Demidov, RW, 19, Montreal Canadiens
    Montreal (NHL)

    6. Leo Carlsson, C, 20, Anaheim Ducks
    Anaheim (NHL)

    5. Lane Hutson, D, 21, Montreal Canadiens
    Montreal (NHL)

    4. Gavin McKenna, LW, 17, Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten)
    NHL Draft: 2026

    Adam Fantilli (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

    3. Adam Fantilli, C, 21, Columbus Blue Jackets
    Columbus (NHL)

    2. Connor Bedard, C, 20, Chicago Blackhawks
    Chicago (NHL)

    Although the Blackhawks have struggled the past two years, they have one of the game's premier young stars in Connor Bedard. If they can continue to get better and add help, other teams better watch out.  Go to the full feature on Bedard by clicking here.   

    1. Macklin Celebrini, C, 19, San Jose Sharks
    San Jose

    There's no denying the fact it's been a tough cruise for the Sharks the past few years. But with Macklin Celebrini leading the way, San Jose is posed to get back on track.  Go to the full feature on Celebrini by clicking here.

