2 Flyers Who Could Be Nice Surprises In 2025-26

The 2025-26 season is almost here, and it will be fascinating to see if the Philadelphia Flyers can take a step forward with their rebuild during it. When looking at Philly's current roster, they have some under-the-radar players who could end up being nice surprises for them this upcoming campaign. Let's take a look at two of them.

Bobby Brink

One player who fans should not ignore heading into the 2025-26 season is forward Bobby Brink. The 5-foot-8 forward took a nice step forward in his development this past season, setting new career highs with 12 goals, 29 assists, 41 points, and 98 hits. Yet, could he hit another new level this upcoming season? It certainly seems possible.

Brink is still just 24 years old and only 146 games into his NHL career, so he has time to improve further. With this, he very well could see his offense go up yet again in 2025-26 and become a key player on Philadelphia's roster in the process.

Dan Vladar

The Flyers wanted to improve their goalie depth this off-season, so they signed Dan Vladar to a two-year, $6.7 million contract in free agency. While he is not the flashiest goalie in the league, the possibility of him making an impact is there.

Vladar worked well in a backup role with the Calgary Flames this past season, as he recorded a 12-11-6 record, a .898 save percentage, and a 2.80 goals-against average. Furthermore, back in 2021-22 with the Flames, he set career bests with a .906 save percentage and a 2.75 goals-against average in 23 appearances. If he can replicate this kind of form for the Flyers, he could emerge as a solid starting goalie for Philly.