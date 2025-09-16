3 Flyers With Most To Prove In 2025-26

After a busy off-season, the Philadelphia Flyers are entering this season with the hope of being more competitive. They also have some players with plenty to prove, so let's take a look at a few now.

Trevor Zegras

Trevor Zegras needed a change of scenery for a long time, and he finally got it with the Flyers this off-season. Now, the 24-year-old will be looking to prove that he can bounce back and be a difference-maker for Philly. His last two seasons with the Anaheim Ducks were tough, but he also had back-to-back campaigns in 2021-22 and 2022-23 where he recorded over 60 points. Now, he will be looking to prove that he can get his offense back up with the Flyers.

Jamie Drysdale

It is certainly an important year for Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale. The 23-year-old blueliner has yet to have that big breakout year and will be aiming to have just that in 2025-26. The 2020 sixth-overall pick has the potential to become an impactful NHL defenseman, and it will be intriguing to see if he hits a new level this season because of it. In 70 games during the 2024-25 season, he recorded seven goals, 20 points, and a minus-32 rating.

Samuel Ersson

Samuel Ersson struggled with consistency this past season with the Flyers, posting a 22-17-5 record, a 3.14 goals-against average, and a .883 save percentage in 47 games. Overall, the 25-year-old had his tough moments but will now look to be more consistent for the Flyers in 2025-26. If he proves to be a solid starting goalie, it would be significant for the Flyers.