BREAKING: Flyers Deal Out Defenseman, Acquire Forward Philip Tomasino in Trade With Penguins

The Philadelphia Flyers have made a notable roster adjustment, sending defenseman Egor Zamula to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Philip Tomasino.

The move sees Tomasino immediately report to the Flyers’ AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Tomasino, 24, arrives with a resume that reflects both opportunity and unfinished business. A first-round selection by Nashville in 2019 (24th overall), the right winger has moved between the NHL and AHL since turning pro, appearing in 218 NHL games with the Predators and Penguins.

Across those appearances, he has produced 95 points, with an ability to play in a variety of roles. His most productive NHL season came in 2024–25 with Pittsburgh, where he posted 23 points and finished second on the team in game-winning goals.

This season has been more fragmented. Tomasino appeared in nine NHL games for the Penguins, recording one assist, while spending most of his time in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. There, he was far more impactful, tallying 15 points in 14 games.

For Pittsburgh, the acquisition of Zamula addresses a different organizational need. Signed by the Flyers as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Zamula developed patiently within the system before carving out a regular NHL role. Over parts of six seasons with Philadelphia, he appeared in 168 games, contributing 41 points from the back end. While his offensive ceiling remained modest, Zamula offered size, mobility, and familiarity with NHL minutes—qualities that can hold value for a Penguins blue line seeking depth and flexibility.