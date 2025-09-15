Ex-Flyers Defenseman Still Has a Chance to Return to the NHL

Former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Erik Johnson is still a free agent as NHL training camps loom large league-wide, but his status could change soon.

According to Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports, Johnson, 37, has three professional tryout offers on the table and will eventually decide on one.

The Flyers traded Johnson back to his longtime club, the Colorado Avalanche, in the March 7 NHL trade deadline deal that brought Givani Smith to Philadelphia, though a return to the Avs is not in the cards, according to Montano.

Technically, the Flyers could be a possibility, though it's been reported that they aren't expected to bring in any players on tryout offers at all.

They also already have Dennis Gilbert, Emil Andrae, Noah Juulsen, and Helge Grans competing for roster spots, so Johnson more than likely would not have a genuine opportunity to play in the NHL again with the Flyers.

Johnson isn't quite the player he used to be, though he appeared in 14 games for the Avalanche after the trade, scoring a goal and an assist and seeing his average ice time jump from 13:18 with the Flyers to 16:36 in Colorado.

In the playoffs, Johnson was trusted by Jared Bednar and Co. to play in two games.

It's conceivable that the 1,000-gamer could still be a useful rotational veteran somewhere in the NHL, even though it's clear he's no longer a regular at this level.

Wherever Johnson lands next, if not Philadelphia or Colorado, will be his fourth team in three seasons.