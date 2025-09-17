Ex-Flyers Forward Lands PTO With Central Club

According to Brooks Bratten of NHL.com, the Nashville Predators have signed former Philadelphia Flyers forward Isaac Ratcliffe to a professional tryout (PTO).

Ratcliffe spent this past season with the Predators' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals, recording one goal and two assists in 13 games. This was after the 6-foot-5 winger spent the 2023-24 season with the Chicago Wolves, where he posted seven goals, 10 points, and 60 penalty minutes in 66 AHL games.

Ratcliffe was selected by the Flyers with the 35th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. The 26-year-old forward spent the majority of his time with the Flyers organization with their AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In 162 games over five seasons with the Phantoms, he recorded 22 goals and 56 points.

Ratcliffe also played in 10 NHL games with the Flyers during the 2021-22 campaign, where he posted one goal, four points, 10 penalty minutes, and 18 hits. Since then, the London, Ontario native has not made an appearance at the NHL level and has spent each of the last three seasons exclusively in the AHL.

Ratcliffe's time with the Flyers came to an end during the 2022-23 season when he was traded to the Predators in exchange for future considerations. Now, he will be looking to earn a contract for the 2025-26 season from the Predators after landing this PTO.