Ex-Flyers Goalie Carter Hart Expected to Make NHL Return This Week

According to a report, former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart will make his return to the NHL and start for the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night, marking his first dose of NHL action since January 2024.

NHL insider and longtime goalie Kevin Weekes reported Sunday night that Hart is "likely to make his debut start and return to NHL action" with the Golden Knights, who host the Chicago Blackhawks at 10 p.m. EST.

Hart, 27, made three AHL starts while on a conditioning loan with the Henderson Silver Knights, posting a 1-2-0 record, a 3.07 GAA, and a .839 save percentage.

Hart's most recent AHL action saw him surrender four goals on 16 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Ontario Reign on Friday; former Flyers forward Tanner Laczynski scored two goals in the defeat.

Ex-Flyers Goalie Carter Hart Acquitted in Hockey Canada Trial

Former <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/philadelphia-flyers">Philadelphia Flyers</a> goalie Carter Hart has been found not guilty of sexual assault after being acquitted by Justice Maria Carroccia on Thursday afternoon.

Hart was recalled by the Golden Knights from the AHL on Saturday, and his suspension stemming from the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault trial will officially expire on Monday, making him eligible to play NHL games for Vegas.

If and when the former Flyers goalie returns to the ice, he will make his first NHL start since Jan. 20, 2024, when Hart ceded five goals on 15 shots in a 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.