Ex-Flyers Goalie Reportedly Begins Moving Towards Maple Leafs Extension

According to a report, former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Anthony Stolarz has begun contract extension negotiations with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

On Tuesday, NHL Network and The Fourth Period NHL insider David Pagnotta reported, "In Toronto, after going the summer without negotiating, sources tell me the Maple Leafs have now started contract extension discussions with goaltender Anthony Stolarz."

Stolarz, 31, has one year remaining on his current contract with the Maple Leafs at a $2.5 million cap hit, and also carries an eight-team no-trade list.

The former Flyers draft pick would have made an ideal free agent target for the 2026 offseason, provided that players like Sam Ersson, Ivan Fedotov, and Aleksei Kolosov can't establish themselves alongside or behind newcomer Dan Vladar.

As it stands, Vladar is the only goalie the Flyers have under contract for the 2026-27 season aside from prospect Carson Bjarnason.

The Philadelphia Flyers are poised for a big free agency period in 2026, and if the last season means anything, they should have one potential signing circled already.

Pagnotta also reported that Carter Hart was of interest to the Flyers, which, if proven to be true, further displays Philadelphia's dissatisfaction with the goaltending situation.

Stolarz played 34 games for ex-Flyers coach Craig Berube and the Maple Leafs last season, starting 33 games, posting a 21-8-3 record, a 2.14 GAA, a league-leading .926 save percentage, and four shutouts, establishing himself as one of the NHL's best '1B' goalies.

Should the 6-foot-6 netminder reach an agreement with the Maple Leafs, another top free agent target for 2026 will be off the board for the Flyers.