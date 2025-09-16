Flyers: Aleksei Kolosov's Official Role, Getting a Second NHL Chance

The 2025-26 season represents a fresh start for a number of Philadelphia Flyers, but goalie Aleksei Kolosov may have the biggest opportunity of all.

The recent departure of Ivan Fedotov via trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets opened the door to massively increased ice time, which, by extension, makes Kolosov the Flyers' de facto No. 3 goalie.

Flyers GM Danny Briere confirmed this with his own words during his press conference Tuesday, but made sure to stress that fellow goalie prospect Carson Bjarnason will get his chances, too.

No matter for Kolosov, though, because so long as he does his job and performs, he'll have the upper hand as the older and more experienced player.

"Carson Bjarnason is turning pro, he's a prospect we want to develop. Having two guys [Fedotov and Kolosov] that were probably going to take ice time away from him in his development, we wanted to clear the path there a little bit for him to play," Briere said of the Fedotov trade. "We see Kolosov as the No. 3, but clearly, now, Carson will be the No. 4 and will get some games."

As for Kolosov, the ball is in his court now. The Flyers know how talented he is, but can he put it together?

Flyers Brass Not Giving Up On Aleksei Kolosov

The Philadelphia Flyers may appear set at the goalie position at the NHL level this year, but anything can happen, and the book isn't closed on prospect Aleksei Kolosov yet.

The 23-year-old Belarusian is still young, especially for a goalie, but the Flyers know there's room for far more. That's only going to come with continued development, which requires a consistent dosage of real game experience.

"Kolosov, it was a rough season for him last year. Didn't play a lot... I don't need to go back into that situation, but it's important for him to play a lot of games this season," Briere said. "He's still young. He's still a prospect. It opens the door for him to play more games and to start, probably, in the American League and just find his game, find his confidence, find the swagger that we had seen from him in the previous few seasons in the KHL."

Briere was also quick to note that he has no existing concerns about Kolosov returning to the KHL or otherwise trying to leave the organization, so it's clear that the Flyers are counting on their former third-round pick to stand in and deliver, at least for one more season.

By extension, we can assume that Kolosov can forge a future for himself within the Flyers organization should he enjoy himself and his game this season and impress the front office enough to earn a new contract; he'll be an RFA in the upcoming offseason.

Flyers' Nikita Grebenkin Lauds 'Professional' Aleksei Kolosov

Mark Philadelphia Flyers prospect Nikita Grebenkin down as another player who's publicly shared his support for polarizing goalie Aleksei Kolosov.

Come whatever may, but it would appear the Flyers and Kolosov are finally on the same page and giving each other a fair shake.