Flyers Announce Roster For Preseason Opener

The Philadelphia Flyers are set to face off against the New York Islanders on Sep. 21 for their preseason opener. Due to this, the Flyers have announced their roster for their upcoming matchup against the Islanders.

Let's take a look at Flyers' roster for their contest against the Islanders.

Flyers' Forwards

Devin Kaplan

Rodrigo Abols

Garnet Hathaway

Lane Pederson

Noah Cates

Nikita Grebenkin

Matvei Michkov

Trevor Zegras

Denver Barkey

Samu Tuomaala

Sawyer Boulton

Jack Nesbitt

Alexis Gendron

Flyers' Defensemen

Egor Zamula

Jamie Drysdale

Adam Ginning

Emil Andrae

Spencer Gill

Noah Juulsen

Flyers' Goaltenders

Aleksei Kolosov

Carson Bjarnason

With this roster, Flyers fans will get their first chance to see top off-season Trevor Zegras. Fellow off-season addition Noah Juulsen will also play his first pre-season game as a Flyer.

Some interesting prospects to watch in the matchup are Jack Nesbitt, Nikita Grebenkin, Denver Barkey, Emil Andrae, and Spencer Gill.

The Flyers also have some notable NHL-caliber players to keep an eye on in this contest. Besides Zegras, Matvei Michkov, Noah Cates, Jamie Drysdale, Egor Zamula, and Garnet Hathaway will also be in the lineup.