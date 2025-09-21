Flyers Announce Roster For Preseason Opener

The Philadelphia Flyers are set to face off against the New York Islanders on Sep. 21 for their preseason opener. Due to this, the Flyers have announced their roster for their upcoming matchup against the Islanders.
Let's take a look at Flyers' roster for their contest against the Islanders.
With this roster, Flyers fans will get their first chance to see top off-season Trevor Zegras. Fellow off-season addition Noah Juulsen will also play his first pre-season game as a Flyer.
Some interesting prospects to watch in the matchup are Jack Nesbitt, Nikita Grebenkin, Denver Barkey, Emil Andrae, and Spencer Gill.
The Flyers also have some notable NHL-caliber players to keep an eye on in this contest. Besides Zegras, Matvei Michkov, Noah Cates, Jamie Drysdale, Egor Zamula, and Garnet Hathaway will also be in the lineup.