Flyers Announce Schedule & Roster For 2025 Rookie Camp

The Philadelphia Flyers have confirmed the schedule and roster for this year's highly-anticipated Rookie Camp.

Taking place over five days, camp will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 11, with back-to-back games against the New York Rangers rookies to follow at PPL Center on Sept. 12 and Sept. 13. The games will start at 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., respectively.

After a break on Sunday, Sept. 14, on-ice sessions will resume on the 15th and 16th.

Some notable highlights on the confirmed roster include talents like Denver Barkey and Oliver Bonk, who saw immense success with the London Knights in the OHL during the 2024-25 season, winning both the OHL Championship and Memorial Cup.

Jett Luchanko, who made the Flyers' NHL roster out of preseason camp last year, is also set to feature.

Fans will also get to see more of players like Alex Bump, Nikita Grebenkin, and Jacob Gaucher, who impressed with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season.

All on-ice sessions will be open for fans to watch at the Flyers Training Center in Vorhees, N.J.