Flyers Brass Not Giving Up On Aleksei Kolosov

The Philadelphia Flyers may appear set at the goalie position at the NHL level this year, but anything can happen, and the book isn't closed on prospect Aleksei Kolosov yet.

Lamentable performances in net over the last few seasons, including from Kolosov himself, have largely doomed the Flyers to their lack of success.

An offseason addition of Dan Vladar is expected to help stabilize incumbent starter Sam Ersson and give the Flyers a reliable duo, but Ersson, too, is guilty of struggling. He's also been bedeviled by injuries, which can anecdotally be attributed to his increased workload.

Knowing that, Flyers GM Danny Briere already warned that he expects Kolosov and Russian counterpart Ivan Fedotov to be ready when called upon.

In a press conference Wednesday, Flyers president Keith Jones echoed that sentiment, advising that the book is not closed on either Fedotov or the enigmatic Kolosov.

"We had hoped their ability to adjust would occur quicker than it did. I wouldn't write off either guy, Fedotov or Kolosov," Jones said. "Kolosov is obviously younger and is an extremely athletic goaltender. And, if he can put all the pieces together in the future, he could turn into a very good goaltender."

The question, for some Flyers fans, will be about Kolosov's commitment to patience and playing his role.

NHL Suspends Ex-Flyers Goalie Carter Hart Until December

According to a report, former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart and the four other players involved in the Hockey Canada trial will be suspended until Dec. 1.

The 23-year-old Belarusian ultimately arrived, albeit late, to training camp last year, and made his NHL debut as early as Oct. 27.

Despite that, though, Kolosov's hot start flamed out, and he was sent to the AHL Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

There were many occasions last season where the Flyers' former third-round pick sat in the press box as the third goalie in the NHL, which did his development no favors.

"He'll be here, and we're excited about that, too. He has an opportunity, just like everybody else, to come in and show what he has," Jones added. "Developmentally, we would prefer that last year he spent a little more time in the American Hockey League. It just was not in the cards. I wouldn't do it differently, but I'm excited about the depth that we have."

Jones was also sure to note that the Flyers are "happy" to have Vladar, and that Kolosov and Fedotov will have to prove they have the chops to cut it at the NHL level. For real this time.

Flyers: Where Is Egor Zavragin?

Top Philadelphia Flyers goalie prospect Egor Zavragin has yet to play for his KHL club, SKA St. Petersburg, in the early goings of the 2025-26 season.

Fortunately for both, and especially the youngster Kolosov, the Flyers seem intent on giving their homegrown guys one last opportunity to carve out an NHL path.