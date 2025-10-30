Flyers Call Up Top Prospect to Replace Injured Goalie

Top goalie prospect Aleksei Kolosov is officially back in the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers.

On Thursday afternoon, the Flyers announced that Kolosov, 23, was brought up from the AHL Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

In a corresponding move, injured goalie Sam Ersson was placed on injured reserve, ruling him out of action for at least a week.

Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet previously deemed the 25-year-old as day-to-day, though Ersson does have a tricky history with lower-body injuries as he has now.

As for Kolosov, the 23-year-old has been busy and productive for the Phantoms this season.

The Flyers’ former third-round pick has faced 30 or more shots on goal in three of his five starts this season, and in the two he didn’t, he faced 29.

So far, Kolosov has been playing like a completely different goalie with renewed confidence.

He’s up to a 3-2-0 record with a 2.60 GAA, a .918 save percentage, and one shutout.

With three games coming up in four nights, we can expect the Flyers to lean on newcomer Dan Vladar while also giving Kolosov a chance to play in at least one game.

Kolosov featured heavily for the Flyers in the preseason, but he hasn’t played a true NHL game since April, when he allowed four goals on 30 shots as the Buffalo Sabres took a 5-4 decision for the win in Game 82.