Flyers Cut 2 2025 Draft Picks from Training Camp Roster

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced their second round of training camp cuts, headlined by two 2025 draft picks.

On Wednesday, the club announced that center Matthew Gard and defenseman Luke Vlooswyk, 2025 second- and fifth-round picks, respectively, have been returned to the WHL Red Deer Rebels.

Gard, 18, featured in Tuesday night's preseason loss to the Montreal Canadiens, winning one of five faceoffs and recording a shot on goal in 11:11 of ice time.

Vlooswyk, 18, did not play in either of the Flyers' two preseason games.

Also cut from the training camp roster was defenseman Andre Mondoux, who initially attended rookie camp on an amateur tryout offer alongside goalie Joey Costanzo.

Mondoux, 18, only appeared in eight OHL games for the Kingston Frontenacs last season, recording one assist.

He spent 49 games with the OJHL Pickering Panthers, so he'll need to play a full season at the OHL level and continue to develop before the Flyers or another NHL team offer him an entry-level contract or otherwise consider drafting him in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The Flyers' next preseason game will take place on Thursday, Sept. 25, when they face the Washington Capitals at the Giant Center, home of the AHL Hershey Bears, at 7 p.m.

Flyers fans can catch this game on NBC Sports Philadelphia.