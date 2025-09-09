Philadelphia Flyers Confirm 2 Rookie Camp Invites

The Philadelphia Flyers will welcome two fresh faces to the fold when they kick off rookie camp later this week.

On Monday, the Flyers announced their roster for their 2026 rookie camp and rookie series against the rival New York Rangers, headlined by former first-round picks Jett Luchanko, Jack Nesbitt, and Oliver Bonk.

But, they did include two newcomers. One of whom has been on the Flyers' roster on the NHL Media site for quite some time.

Defenseman Andre Mondoux and goalie Joey Costanzo are the Flyers' two rookie camp invites this week, and the former has been in the team's system on the NHL Media site since at least July 6.

Mondoux, 18, was also present at Flyers development camp that week.

The 6-foot-4 defenseman spent most of last season with the Pickering Panthers of the OJHL, scoring six goals, seven assists, and 13 points in 49 games.

Mondoux also played an odd eight games with the OHL Kingston Frontenacs, with whom he figures to play again next season.

KHL Forward Supports Flyers' Aleksei Kolosov

Ahead of what will be his first full training camp with the Philadelphia Flyers , top goalie prospect Aleksei Kolosov continues to draw support from his peers from all over the globe.

With some growth and consistent OHL game time, it's plausible Mondoux can become a candidate to be a late-round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

As for Costanzo, the 20-year-old goalie is now too old for OHL competition and will have to move on to his pro career in short order.

Notably, Costanzo was 26-6-0 with the Windsor Spitfires in the 2022-23 season, though his 3.03 GAA and .901 save percentage were only average.

This past season, the 6-foot-1 netminder was 34-10-4 with Windsor with a 2.92 GAA and .892 save percentage, and he enjoyed a strong 7-3-2 run in the playoffs to the tune of a 2.29 GAA and .911 save percentage.

With the Spitfires, Costanzo was teammates with Nesbitt, the Flyers' second first-round pick this year, for the last two seasons, so the Flyers must have saw enough from him to warrant a camp invite.

Costanzo, Mondoux, and the Flyers rookies will take the ice to start rookie camp on Thursday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. at the Flyers Training Center.