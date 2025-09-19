Flyers Cut 3 Players From Training Camp Roster

The Philadelphia Flyers' training camp roster is now officially three players shorter.

The Flyers have announced that they have assigned goalie Joe Costanzo, defenseman Austin Moline, and forward Nathan Quinn to their junior teams.

Costanzo is heading back to the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). In 51 games this past season with the Spitfires, the 20-year-old goaltender recorded a 34-10-4 record, a .892 save percentage, and a 2.94 goals-against average.

Moline will be rejoining the Madison Capitols of the United States Hockey League (USHL). The Flyers' 2024 seventh-round pick played in 59 games this past season with Madison, recording one goal, 21 points, and a plus-39 rating.

As for Quinn, he will be heading back to the QMJHL with the Quebec Remparts. The Flyers' 2025 sixth-round pick played in 54 games last season with Quebec, where he posted 17 goals, 29 assists, and 25 points.