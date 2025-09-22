Flyers’ Experiment with Michkov, Zegras, and Grebenkin Already Shows Promise

Preseason hockey is usually about shaking off rust, breaking in new systems, and giving prospects a chance to show if they can handle NHL pace.

But sometimes, a coach stumbles onto something that makes the entire building lean forward in its seat. That happened in the Philadelphia Flyers’ first preseason matchup against the Islanders, when Rick Tocchet rolled out a line of Matvei Michkov, Trevor Zegras, and Nikita Grebenkin.

On paper, the appeal of Michkov and Zegras together is obvious. Both are high-skill, high-vision players who thrive in the creative pockets of the game. Michkov sees plays that don’t exist yet; Zegras has the flair and precision to execute them.

It’s the kind of pairing that fans dream about because it hints at highlight-reel chemistry. But the real intrigue came with the third piece of the line—Grebenkin, a prospect who has been making noise at camp and suddenly found himself flanking two of the Flyers’ brightest stars.

And he didn’t look out of place.

Grebenkin's chemistry with Zegras and Michkov was seamless, natural. He skated with pace, retrieved pucks, and found smart ways to keep plays alive, whether by extending possession along the wall or making the small, quick passes that let Michkov and Zegras do what they do best. (Not to mention, Grebenkin kept the game interesting by stirring the pot with the Islanders multiple times.) The chemistry was surprising not because the top two meshed—that was expected—but because Grebenkin elevated the line instead of weighing it down.

That detail matters in a camp like this, where internal competition has been one of the dominant themes. Tocchet and the Flyers’ veterans have been clear: jobs aren’t guaranteed. Prospects are pushing. Roster spots are being earned, not handed out. In that context, Grebenkin’s ability to keep stride with Michkov and Zegras was more than just a good shift or two in a preseason game—it was a tangible step forward in his case to make the Flyers' NHL roster.

It’s also telling about the type of player Grebenkin could become at this level. He has some NHL experience from his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but this is a prime opportunity for him to really show what he's capable of.

With Michkov and Zegras, Grebenkin doesn’t need to be the line’s driver, nor does he need to reinvent himself as a grinding specialist. Instead, his value lies in being the facilitator who can adapt to different situations and elevate the talent around him. That’s not always easy for a young player still acclimating to NHL pace and physicality, but Grebenkin managed to strike that balance in his first showcase alongside two of the team’s most gifted offensive minds.

Of course, one preseason look doesn’t write the story. The Flyers have other forwards making strong pushes for roster spots—Alex Bump, Jett Luchanko, to name a couple—and the competition will only intensify as camp goes on. Tocchet will continue to shuffle combinations, searching for both balance and sparks. But what the Michkov-Zegras-Grebenkin line offered was a glimpse of possibility, and possibility is exactly what camps like this are meant to reveal.

For Michkov and Zegras, there’s no question the organization wants to see if they can form something lasting. For Grebenkin, the question is whether he can insert himself into that picture for more than just a trial run. Nights like this help make the case.

In the end, one game of preseason hockey isn't a big enough sample size to determine if this line can truly work. However, it's a promising start in the journey to identify pieces that fit—building the scaffolding of chemistry, giving players chances to prove where they belong. For one night, Michkov and Zegras did what they were supposed to do—and Grebenkin showed that maybe, just maybe, he belongs right there with them.